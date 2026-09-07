Flicker Jab wins Centaur

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Promising Japanese sprinter’s first Grade 2 success may well herald more feature wins

Flicker Jab (Kohei Matsuyama) unleashing a powerful turn of foot to collect the first prize in the Grade 2 Centaur Stakes (1,200m) at Hanshin on Sept 6.

– Race favourite Flicker Jab claimed the Centaur Stakes at Hanshin on Sept 6 to capture his first Grade 2 title and second graded victory.

The Saturnalia four-year-old broke sharply in the 128.7 million yen (S$1 million) feature over 1,200m to take the lead but eventually gave way to Puro Magic (Mirai Iwata) to settle in second.

After rounding the corners two to three lengths behind the pacesetter, the $17 shot started to pick up speed passing the 200m marker to close the gap and finally pin the leader 50m out for a one-length victory.

“I’m glad we were able to live up to expectations as the race favourite,” said winning jockey Kohei Matsuyama.

“He was calm in the gate, broke well and raced in good rhythm. The pace was fast but there was some distance between us and the pacesetter, so he was able to hold back and run an ideal race.

“This horse has speed, and he’s also learning to hold back when needed. I think he’s a horse to watch in future Grade 1 races.”

Racing since October 2024, Flicker Jab broke his maiden in his second start the following month.

Sixth at his first Graded challenge in the Grade 3 Ocean Stakes (1,200m) in February, he then broke through in the Grade 3 Kitakyushu Kinen (1,200m) in July.

Puro Magic lost no marks in second place. Leading the 16-horse field throughout, the five-year-old daughter of Asia Express was a winner everywhere but the last strides.

Fifth choice and 2023 Sprinters Stakes champion Mama Cocha (Yutaka Take) came from a rails-hugging midfield spot to run third another 1¼ lengths away.

Hong Kong runner and third pick Fast Network was disappointing, beating one home.

He sat in a good striking position, around fifth, but did not respond in the final 200m, fading to 15th.

Trainer Dennis Yip blamed a recurring throat issue for the failure, which could also spell the end of his two-race campaign in Japan. The Wrote six-year-old was also aimed at the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes (1,200m) at Nakayama on Sept 27.

“He jumped well, but he only just stayed on over the last 200 (metres),” said Yip.

“I scoped him after the race and he has had the problem before, but maybe this time, it’s come again – it’s very disappointing.” JRA/HKJC