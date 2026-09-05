Flicker Jab to land a blow in Hanshin

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Record of five wins from six puts two-time Grade 3 winner nicely for Hanshin contest

1 Mama Cocha

High-class mare now in veteran class, but won the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes (1,200m) in 2023. Second in this race for the past two years. Respect.

2 Craspedia

Has two wins from 13 starts with both victories coming at Listed grade. Form since Listed Shunrai Stakes (1,200m) success at Nakayama has been ordinary. Needs to improve.

3 Flicker Jab

Impressive formline with five wins from his past six starts, including Grade 3 triumph over 1,200m on yielding ground at Kokura in July. Leading hope.

4 Tinia

All four career wins have come at restricted grade and recent form is moderate, including last-start fifth over 1,200m at Hakodate on June 27. Others preferred.

5 Diamond Knot

High-class colt who is Grade 1-placed and a Grade 2 winner over 1,400m. Yet to win at 1,200m but certain to sprint well fresh here. Hard to beat.

6 Protoporos

Winner of four races up to 1,400m from 16 starts. Recent efforts had been dismal before returning to form with fourth in Grade 3 CBC Sho (1,200m) at Chukyo on Aug 9.

7 Meisho Yozora

Racing in peak form with successive wins over 1,200m, with latest success in narrow fashion at Fukushima on July 11. This is challenging, but racing in great heart.

8 Fast Network

Twice placed behind Ka Ying Rising at Group 1 level over 1,200m at Sha Tin. Extremely consistent and races well fresh. Hard to beat.

9 Puro Magic

Consistently a threat. Boasts five wins at Grade 3 level and started favourite in this race in 2024 when finishing 13th after leading. One of the top chances.

10 Yabusame

Has won over 1,400m here and won at Listed grade over 1,200m at Kyoto in January. Well beaten at only previous Grade 2 tilt. Others preferred.

11 Yoshino Easter

Six wins and 12 placings from 37 starts. Now in the twilight of his career, he continues to race well and ran third in a Grade 3 over 1,200m at Kokura in July.

12 Red Mon Reve

Grade 2 winner over 1,400m in 2023 who ran an eye-catching last-start second to Satono Reve in the Grade 1 Takamatsunomiya Kinen (1,200m) at Chukyo in March. Cannot be ruled out.

13 Karpuz Pelus

Won three in a row in restricted grade before placing at Grade 3 level. This is tougher again, but warrants respect.

14 Tamamo Black Tie

Won at Grade 3 level in 2023 but form since has been inconsistent. Scored surprise win over this course and distance in March.

15 Big Caesar

Grade 3 winner who ran in three Grade 1s without placing. Finished stoutly for fourth in a Grade 3 over 1,000m at Niigata on Aug 2. Not the worst.

16 Tamamo Icarus

Solid last-start sixth in the Grade 3 CBC Sho (1,200m) at Chukyo on Aug 9. Won only start at this trip and track in the Listed Marguerite Stakes on Feb 28. Chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club