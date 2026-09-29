First Polytrack test should not stop Lady Elliot

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) HIGHWAY CODE makes his local debut. He is trying the Polytrack and wears blinkers for the first time. Strong claims.

(4) SEATTLE GLOW is threatening a first success and will be doing her best work at the finish.



(6) WEEKEND IN ASPEN has run well in both starts and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(5) SILVER VISION needs to find a few lengths to score but can earn some minor money.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) BAI YULU only found one better in her local debut. This distance might suit her.

(4) LADY LIMONCELLO may be better on the turf but she should be a real threat to these rivals.

(6) APPLES AND TEA has lacked a strong finish but is well drawn. Can get involved with the finish.

(5) HARPA does appear a lot better than her last run would suggest and could make the frame.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) LADY ELLIOT makes a long trip for this race. First Polytrack test but she is good and can score.

(1) LOTUS SILK has taken a while to get used to this surface but her last win was solid.

(2) LADY BOMBER is better than her last run would suggest. Needs to be included in all permutations.

(6) DESERT CLOUD and (5) FIERY COUNTESS are unreliable but not out of it.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(3) SOUNDSOFSYMPHONIES was a wide-margin winner on this surface in his penultimate start. He has struggled on turf but perhaps his last run in a feature race is best ignored.

(2) HONORINE’S GIMMIE broke a stream of placed runs with a winning turn last time. He was given a positive ride that day and is capable of doubling up.

(6) WORDSWORTH are both in good shape and would not be surprise winners.

(1) CALL OF THE KAROO has struggled in three starts on this surface but could benefit from a change in trainers.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(9) ROAMING SPIRIT was well beaten last time but she jumps from a good draw and an improved run from her is very likely.

(1) IMAGINABLE did not show his best last time but was a good winner before that. Can threaten.

(2) SILVA CITY is not reliable and jumps from a tricky draw but is quite capable of winning a race of this nature.

(5) WAROFDYNAMITE looked the likely winner 200m out last time. Deserves a winning turn.

Race 6 (2,200m)

(1) MASTEROFTHEBAROQUE has clearly appreciated the step-up in distance. There is no real reason to suggest he cannot pull off a deserved hat-trick.

(2) SABRAGE is in very good form and should be right there at the finish yet again.

(3) THE MIKADO travels a long way for this and could be a threat at this level.

(6) GLOBAL DRUMBEAT and (4) FLASH LIGHTNING can both play minor roles.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) SAN QUINTIN remains at the top of his game and can score again.

(1) GARDEN SUN is carded to have run on Oct 2 but does like this course and distance and could be a lively danger.

(5) OSMIUM likes the Polytrack. The last run should be ignored.

(6) AMANZIMTEXAS packs a decent finishing punch and could have more wins in his tank.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) BLACKBERRY BREEZE seems to prefer this distance these days and could bounce back to score for an in-form trainer.

(4) KING VISERYS has claims if he turns up for this as he is also carded to run on Oct 2.

(3) VILA VICOSA is not reliable but has some solid wins of late and is clearly a real danger.

(6) HOODWINKED is in good form and is not out of it.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(9) BLOOD OF EDEN flew up from an impossible position last time. Jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride this time and she can score if much handier this time around.

(1) ENDEARED found the trip too short last time but gives weight away to all her rivals. Does finish off her races well. Not out of it.

(4) POTENZA is in good shape and is a possible winner.

(2) POINTER has made the trip from the Highveld and must be respected for that.