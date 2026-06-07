Fireball finish from Maher’s Miss in G1 Oaks

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3YO filly storms home to give Australian handler his second crown in Queensland feature

Fireball Miss (Declan Bates) finishing the best in the Group 1 Queensland Oaks (2,200m) at Eagle Farm on June 6.

– The decision to bypass the Adelaide carnival and focus on Brisbane with Fireball Miss has reaped the ultimate reward, with the filly scoring a brilliant Group 1 win in the A$700,000 (S$636,000) Queensland Oaks (2,200m) at Eagle Farm on June 6.

The three-year-old galloper was explosive in the straight. Under Declan Bates, the $55 shot rounded up the leaders and bounded clear to score by 1¼ lengths over favourite Panova (Ben Melham).

Trainer Ciaron Maher’s second runner Paltrow Miss (Craig Williams) finished third.

In doing so, Fireball Miss became the fourth horse in the past 25 years to claim The Roses-Queensland Oaks double after Ethereal (2001), Scarlett Lady (2011) and Youngstar (2018).

Also with Bates up, she won the Group 2 The Roses (2,000m) at Doomben on May 23.

Maher credited the result with their decision to bring her up north early after she finished out of the placings in the Group 3 Kembla Grange Classic (1,600m) in March.

“This filly has just thrived up here in Brisbane and at Eagle Farm,” he said.

“You see it year in, year out if you target this time of year with a filly like that.

“We had the option to go to Adelaide and we thought, no, we’ll put her on ice and just target up here, and you can see how well she looks. She has absolutely thrived. I think she is a filly for the future.”

Bates has enjoyed a tremendous association with the Maher stable – particularly through the feats of star mare Pride Of Jenni – whom he has ridden to eight wins.

From an awkward draw, Fireball Miss was only fair out of the gates and Bates admitted to some concerns mid-race when she did not relax as well as he had hoped for.

“She didn’t even settle as well as I would have liked, which for her, is unusual,” he said.

“She was always in my hands a bit too much, which I was worried about over this trip. But when I peeled out, she built through her gears and put the race away halfway down the straight. A fantastic performance.”

It was Maher’s second win in the classic after claiming it with Socks Nation in 2024, but it was a first Queensland Oaks victory for Bates.

Fireball Miss gave the Victorian-based hoop a “black type” double on the day after his success aboard the Nick Olive-trained Voynichese ($64) in the Listed The Show A Heart (1,500m).

Olive has indicated he is keen to back the Pinatubo two-year-old filly up in the Group 1 JJ Atkins (1,600m) on June 13 after her impressive win.

“We’ve had a big opinion of this filly for a while now,’’ he said. “She’s only small but very progressive.

“She got a beautiful run and a great ride today, which she hasn’t had in her previous two starts.

“I’m really looking forward to getting her over further because she finished off really well.

“If she pulls up well from today, we’ll definitely think about backing her up in the JJ Atkins next Saturday. She’s paid up so we’ll probably give her a crack at it.”

SKY RACING WORLD