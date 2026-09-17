Farough to keep hot run going

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Muhammad Aldaham has partnered Farough to all his four Saudi wins and will attempt to pad up their score to five in Race 10 at Taif on Sept 18, the Spring Championship (1,200m) for colts and geldings.

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) Yakhtaser is a course-and-distance winner who was tried in Group 1 company last season. Has fitness to prove on his return from an eight-month break but possesses the class to win.

(1) Ibn Alatheer is a dual course winner over 1,400m-1,600m in 2025. Sparingly raced since but seems to be returning to form, based on his most recent third-placed finish in handicap company.

(2) Ssahafi is a strong stayer who has a big chance on official ratings. Finished tired over track and trip last time but that was at a higher level.

(18) Aethbaaraat ran fourth of 17 over 1,400m here two weeks ago. This is tougher, but she carries a light weight and cannot be discounted.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(8) Carracci is a winner of the Group 1 King Saud Cup in January 2025. Only seen five times since and tailed off on both starts in 2026, but anything like his best would see him beat this group.

(10) Ezdaan caught the eye when runner-up to a well-fancied rival over course and distance two weeks ago. A repeat effort would give him every chance.

(3) Sinan ran third of 18 in this grade over course and distance a fortnight ago. Weakened late on and would be better suited by a return to 1,200m, but he should not be far away.

(1) Alabraz ran fourth of 18 in this grade over course and distance a fortnight ago. Not without a chance but faces some salty opponents.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(13) Hadaabah possesses more than enough ability to beat this group and rates a fascinating contender now dropped into handicap company after a spell in Opens.

(1) Hajaan was an emphatic winner of two 1800m races at Riyadh in November 2025, including a 0-70 handicap. Subsequent efforts have been mediocre at best but he has the talent to beat this group.

(7) Haafy ran fifth of 15 in a 0-80 handicap here in August. Dropped 1lb for that run and runs at a lower level, so should not be far away.

(4) Dactorah Salwa is an in-form five-time winner who plundered a 0-70 handicap over 1,200m here in August. Hit with an 8lb rise and has stamina doubts over this trip.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(13) Sahabat Jood is an unraced Commissioner filly out of a 48-rated local-bred mare. Tongue-tie fitted for debut for interesting connections.

(21R) Sarah Al Gala is a reserve who caught the eye when fifth of 18 on debut over 1,400m. Leading player if making the final field.

(1) Aalyat Alwossof was never involved when 11th of 14 on debut in a Cup race in August. Drops into maiden company.

(6) Bahyh Alhesn is an unraced Alzahzaah filly out of a 68-rated US-bred mare. Tongue-tie fitted for debut.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) Mesamiyah is a useful filly who finished third in the Shubra Cup over course and distance in August. Clear candidate at this level.

(1) Tazhaabha is a course winner who disappointed when last of 18 on seasonal reappearance in Cup company. He drops into a handicap off topweight but he is difficult to trust.

(8) Daanat Basmah scored two wins from her last three starts and is clearly in great form. Hit with a 6lb penalty for her last success but should be there or thereabouts on these terms.

(7) Nahar Alshadaid is an unexposed gelding who broke his maiden over 2,000m at Riyadh in January. Ran promisingly when fifth of seasonal reappearance and should not be far away.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(17) Rosie’s Return ran third of 18 in a 0-80 handicap over 1,400m here last week. Should improve from a fitness perspective and has to be considered.

(4) Jaarif is an unexposed three-time winner who drops into handicap company after finishing ninth of 17 in an Open contest two weeks ago.

(16) Phyrgia is a strong-staying UK import who drops into handicap company off an attractive mark. More than capable.

(13) Tharwan is an unexposed colt who placed in a 0-90 handicap off this mark at Riyadh in November. Has not run since then and would prefer further, but clear form player.

Race 7 (2,000m) Best Bet

(3) HM Alnasserallah is a classy four-time winner who scored over course and distance in this grade in August. Big player on form.

(7) Mubashirat Alhasin is a highest-rated runner in the race and a three-time Open winner. Could be tested by this trip.

(1) Alghabra has a sole local success came over this trip at Riyadh in November 2025, and her recent runner-up finish here two weeks ago gives her solid place claims.

(13) Ruba is an unexposed type who has placed on both outings so far this season. Interesting runner if she handles this longer distance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) Foo De Pine won the Group 3 Sprint Championship at Riyadh in January and has been kept fresh for this assignment. Leading rider has chosen him over Baseq And Bake.

(12) Turki Al Khalediah II stayed powerfully to take second of 17 behind Baseq And Bake in the trial for this race. Clear place candidate but he could be outpaced early.

(13) Jade De Faust is a stalker who finished third of 17 behind Baseq And Bake in the trial last month. Likely to step forward from that effort.

(3) Baseq And Bake is an extremely speedy type who will look to make all the running. Won the trial for this in August and finished second in this very race 12 months ago.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(10) Raaod beat Alnaifh by three-quarters of a length over 1,400m here in July. Runner-up in the Taif Cup since and should go close.

(17) Wattfah finished well to beat Allajayn in the trial for this race in August. Should not be far away given her love for this course and distance.

(3) Alnaifh is a progressive filly who bumped into a couple of nice sorts in 1,400m maidens before scoring over 1,600m a fortnight ago. Interesting runner now back in trip.

(2) Allajayn is a runner-up in the trial for this race in August. More experienced than most and should not be far away.

Race 10 (1200m)

(5) Farough is a talented five-time winner who plundered the local trial for this race on his seasonal reappearance in August. Looks like the horse to beat on that evidence.

(8) Raakeb is a talented UK import who made a winning local debut over this track and trip. Last of 10 in the Taif Derby since but better suited by a return to a sprint.

(2) Aldhahaak was off the mark at the fourth attempt when landing a 1,400m maiden despite hanging badly right under pressure. Clearly an improving colt but not the easiest of rides.

(1) Aez Alkhatir is a promising type with three wins from eight starts, but he was disappointing here last week and will need to bounce back.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(10) Salamk Allah is an unraced Mendelssohn colt out of a US-bred mare who won once from 15 starts. Purchased for US$60,000 (S$76,000) and now debuts for shrewd connections.

(13) Tho Alwajah ran fifth of 17 in a 1,600m maiden here last week. Sets the form standard but it is not a particularly high one.

(6) Midyaf was tried over 1,200m, 1,600m and 2,000m thus far without any success. Leading connections retain the faith.

(1) Abo Aassi stayed powerfully to finish third of 17 over course and distance last week. Not without a chance if he repeats that performance.

Comments courtesy of Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia