Fantastic Value holds appeal

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Smart mare Fantastic Value (Song Kyeong-yun) finishing the best to land the Group 2 Ttukseom Cup (1,400m) in Seoul on April 26. The six-time winner contests the Group 3 KNN Cup (1,600m) in Busan on May 31.

– The big hitters have drawn wide, as the Queens’ Tour Spring/Summer reaches its conclusion in the 500 million won (S$426,000) Grade 3 KNN Cup (1,600m) at Busan on May 31.

Defending champion Raon Forest gets gate 13 while Ttukseom Cup winner Fantastic Value draws 10. Similarly, Gladius (11) and Boryeonglightqueen (12) will contend with double-digit gate numbers.

The Lim Keum-man-trained Fantastic Value was a revelation, as she returned to form with victory in the Grade 2 Ttukseom Cup (1,400m) in Seoul on April 26.

After winning the Listed Luna Stakes (1,600m) and Grade 2 Korean Oaks (1,800m), both in Busan in 2025, she missed out on sweeping the Triple Tiara after losing to Boryeonglightqueen in the Grade 3 Gyeonggi Governor’s Cup (2,000m) in Seoul last June.

However, Fantastic Value was unsuccessful at her next four starts, finishing mostly at the rear, save for one second.

The Afleet Express mare was accordingly sent off in excess of 70-1 for the Ttukseom but made a mockery of that with a half-length victory. The mile of the KNN Cup may suit her even better.

The Kim Gil-jung-trained Boryeonlightqueen roared home from off the pace in that Gyeonggi Governor’s Cup almost a year ago, and repeated the trick in the Grade 3 Jeju Governor’s Cup (1,400m) in Seoul last September.

The four-time winner has not saluted since. But she was a fast-finishing second in both previous legs of this series, the Listed Dong-A Ilbo Trophy over 1,800m in Seoul on March 22, and the Ttukseom. She may well start as favourite.

The Park Jong-kon-trained grey mare Raon Forest, who also took out the first leg of this series, the Dong-A Ilbo, is the highest rated in the race.

The seven-time winner by Hanse will try and land back-to-back KNN Cups and should be a big danger again.

Others travelling down from the capital with chances include Gladius and Oneuldo Smile.

Gladius’ last eight starts have been in Queens’ Tour races, winning the 2025 Dong-A and running second in the Listed Breeders’ Cup Queen (1,800m) in Busan on Nov 23.

She ran sixth in the Dong-A this time around, before running fourth in Ttukseom. Best on pace, she can be in the finish again.

Oneuldo Smile led in both the Donga and Ttukseom before running out of energy very quickly. She ran second to Fantastic Value in the 2025 Korean Oaks at 1,800m, so the distance should not really be a problem.

Lee Yong-ho, who has ridden her to all six of her wins but missed the ride in the first two legs of the series, gets the nod to return.

As for the lesser established ones, Nice Buddy is a winner of five from 11 but must contend with the widest gate of all (16).

She never finished any worse than fourth and she comes in following a close second behind Beolgyo Masulsa in a Trophy race at Class 2 equivalent in April.

As the five-time winner by Central Banker usually races on pace, the draw is not ideal. But she has loads of potential for more and looks to be the wildcard.

Yeosu Super Star was one of the winners from the draw (7) and should be among the early pace-setters.

She was an on-pace winner over this distance at Class 3 level for trainer Kang Eun-seok on April 12 and with the leading hopes drawn wider, she shapes as a possible leader.

The Musket Man mare will not be among the favourites but she can offer some each-way value.

KOREA RACING AUTHORITY