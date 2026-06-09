Fallon should rule the roost

Race 1 (1,800m)

1 Kingly Demeanor finds a winnable race down in Class 5, where he is a three-time winner from nine starts. He will also appreciate an inside draw after stepping from barrier 13 in his last two runs. He can lead and prove hard to run down.

5 Smart City maps for a good run just off the speed from barrier 4 and will be more effective back on turf.

8 All Are Mine was well beaten over 2,200m last start but was unsuited racing on speed and being hard to settle. Back in trip and ridden off the pace should suit his chances better.

3 Splendid Force ran a fast-finishing second at this track and trip two starts ago, before stepping to 2,200m and not seeing it out.

Race 2 (1,650m)

7 Precision Hope put the writing on the wall last time with a fast-finishing fourth, beaten ½ length in a strong race. Barrier 1 sets him up for a sweet run and he looks ready to win.

5 Noble Pursuit is more than capable against this lot, and his last-start fifth was a solid effort.

1 Legend Winner needs to overcome barrier 11, but his first look in Class 4 was a good return to form when third, and he is on an upward trajectory.

2 Cheaha steps up to 1,650m, which is the query. But he has performed well in two runs since the class drop with a pair of fourths. Last start, he had a poor trip but recovered and finished off strongly. He likely sits back from barrier 10 and launches late.

Race 3 (1,200m)

10 Silver Spurs draws widest in barrier 12, but in a race without much early speed on paper. Joao Moreira may be able to come across and find a comfortable position. He did that last start from barrier 14 at Sha Tin, when he led and was only collared late to second.

3 Bullish Nova finished an encouraging third on debut, which is not always easy at Happy Valley, and can take natural improvement from that effort.

5 King Oberon gets Zac Purton in the saddle for the first time and the booking looks timely after some luckless recent runs.

7 Heroic Vanguard ran an encouraging seventh at his first look at Happy Valley, settling back from the outside stall before closing late despite finding traffic. Barrier 3 sets him up for a better run.

Race 4 (1,000m)

3 Grand Nova seems a better horse at Happy Valley after a couple of recent seconds to handy types, while he has not performed as well down the Sha Tin straight. Barrier 2 gives him every chance in the run.

8 Harmony Fire has been running well but has had to do it from outside gates recently, making barrier 1 key to his chances.

9 Mapogo has not delivered on his trial form in three runs so far, but the switch to Jerry Chau is an encouraging jockey booking and a gear tweak could help.

5 Beauty Show went too quickly on pace last time and faded only late to seventh. He is just a 3YO who will be better in time, but the ability is there.

Race 5 (1,650m)

7 Absolute Awakened steps out for David Hayes for the first time. His two trials since the stable switch have been encouraging. He looks ready to go first-up.

5 Decision Link won easily last time as the well-backed odds-on favourite, and barrier 3 gives him the right set-up to repeat the dose.

1 General Redwood won from barrier 12 last time, coming from the rear and showing tactical versatility after leading throughout in two previous runs. He should be more prominent from barrier 1.

3 Sturdy Ruby can map sweetly from barrier 2 and take a step forward on his close-up eighth when returning to Class 4 last time.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 Elegant Life carries nine pounds (4.08 kg) more for his facile last-start win, where he scored by 2¼ lengths. He gets the same set-up again from barrier 3, where he will be hardest to hold out.

2 Superb King can make full use of barrier 2 to lead or be handy. He has been knocking on the door for a maiden win, coming off four straight placings, and gets every chance to break through.

8 Live Wire led and gave a solid sight first-up from barrier 11, being caught only late when beaten under a length into fifth. Barrier 6 second-up should help him save energy early and have more left in the tank late.

4 Giant Leap also gets a better map than last start, when he stepped from barrier 12 at Sha Tin.

Race 7 (1,800m)

1 Fallon returns to a track and distance where he thrives, with three wins from five attempts, after three runs at Sha Tin since winning here four starts ago.

3 The Auspicious has the form on the board, having won two starts ago before backing it up with another solid second last time.

10 Audacious Pursuit steps into Class 3 for the first time and will relish the drop in weights.

7 Shamus Storm won over this trip three starts ago. Keep an eye on him.

Race 8 (1,200m)

8 Tycoon Resources strung together back-to-back wins in Class 4 over 1,000m. This is his first Class 3 test and his first attempt over 1,200m, but barrier 4 can help him post the winning hat-trick.

5 Szeryng returns off a mandatory stand-down after bleeding in his last race in January. He has looked good in his trials for return and can enjoy a good run from barrier 1.

4 Greater Bae needs plenty of luck from barrier 11, but his recent trial in blinkers did not go unnoticed. He will have to be ridden back, but he is one to look for late.

12 Refusetobeenglish should map for a good run from barrier 3. He remains in Class 3 on a light weight, and he has been threatening a win over this track and trip.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Flying Wrote is thriving, with three wins and four seconds from 11 starts this season. Barrier 4 should give him every chance to get the run of the race, and he can win again despite carrying top weight.

6 Storming Dragon draws barrier 1, but still needs to make full use of it early. He has been a model of consistency recently, with a win and a third from his last four starts.

4 Motor won at his second Class 3 start, and the form has stood up with runner-up Son Pak Fu winning his next race. Barrier 10 is trickier, but he remains in the mix.

2 Lifeline Express comes to Happy Valley for the first time and brings strong Sha Tin form.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club