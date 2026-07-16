Fairy Knight, Mercantour all set for Greeff quinella

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) RED BIRCH has run well in all three of her starts so far. She is capable of scoring with cheekpieces on for the first time.

(3) RIVER VIEW was not disgraced on debut and gets Richard Fourie aboard, so must be respected.

(6) TP THUNDERCHILD showed improvement last time and is not out of it.

(7) YOU’RE MY ANGEL has some fair form and is another to consider.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) TURBULENT is probably better on the grass but has held his form well enough on the Polytrack and can have a winning turn.

(1) TASTE THE RAINBOW has shown improvement of late and should fight out the finish.

(3) KALEESH CYBORG needed his local debut and could be a threat.

(5) GEORGE REX was not disgraced on local debut and can earn more money.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) MADE TO MEASURE seemed to hang at the worst possible time for her and that may have cost her victory. This longer distance suits her better and she deserves a winning turn.

(8) SECRET ERUPTION showed improvement last time and is another to consider.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING tends to lack a strong finish but is not out of it.

(5) GREEK HEIRESS was making late progress on local debut and could be more of a threat this time around.

Race 4 (2,000m)

An open-looking race with a host of chances.

(3) HELIOTROPE has not done much wrong of late. She carries some penalties for her recent wins but may well score again and complete a hat-trick.

(4) GINGER DELIGHT likes the Polytrack and is a danger this distance.

(8) WILD FIG and (7) JOHNNY DRAMA are consistent and capable of scoring.

Race 5 (1,100m)

(4) EXCEEDINGLY GLAM showed improvement when a well-backed winner last time and could have more victories coming her way.

(3) GASLIGHT DANCER and (2) ROAMING SPIRIT both make their local debuts but would not be surprise winners.

(6) MY DEAR FRIEND and (5) PRISCILLA MAISEY are both capable of winning over this course and distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a very strong hand in this race.

(1) FAIRY KNIGHT will not have regular rider Fourie aboard this time but is course and distance suited and is capable of scoring.

(2) MERCANTOUR has been a disappointment of late but Fourie rides him and he would not be a surprise winner.

(5) GUY GIBSON was a lucky winner last time and could benefit from that confident-boosting victory, so must be respected.

(4) FIREALLEY is not an easy ride but if in the right mood, might earn some more money.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) BLACKBERRY BREEZE showed he is capable of scoring with a solid last win. He was brave that day and picked up a three-point penalty. He could double up.

(1) SMIDDYBURN proved just in need of his last run and could be a lively danger.

(4) VILA VICOSA showed improvement in his latest start but could be best on the grass.

(5) Back For More is not without claims.

Race 8 (1,600m)

A tricky last race.

(2) WAIT FOR ME was impressive on local debut and could be better than rated.

(1) ENDEARED has made significant headway and has cracked a good draw.

(5) LANA VIEW is racing in the form of her life and is clearly not out of it.

(4) ROYAL MERMAID is well drawn and can be competitive once again.