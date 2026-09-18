Sept 19 Underwood form guide
Expect Cosmic Crusader to collect the cash at Caulfield
1 Lindermann
Consistent galloper with nine wins and 13 minor placings from 41 starts. Led throughout to score easy win in Group 2 over 1,600m at Randwick on Sept 5. Never far away.
2 Buckaroo
Won this race in 2024 under Joao Moreira and finished second in 2025 to Sir Delius before finishing second in the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) to Via Sistina. Fitter now and hard to beat.
3 Attrition
Winner of the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1,600m) in 2023 but latest form has been only moderate. Needs to improve to contend here.
4 Pinstriped
Has only one win and three minor placings from 16 attempts at Caulfield but finished a close fourth here two starts back behind Cosmic Crusader in Group 2 over 1,400m.
5 Cosmic Crusader
Thrives at Caulfield with two wins and a minor placing from three starts. Not suited by race tempo and wide gate when third in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) on Aug 29. One of the top chances.
6 Birdman
Group 1 winner who posted dominant victory over this course and distance in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes in March. Class galloper. Chance.
7 Middle Earth
Has six wins from 2,000m to 2,816m and finished moderately for eighth behind Kingswood in Listed 1,700m race at Caulfield on Aug 29. Prefer others.
8 Kingswood
Group 1 winner over 2,000m at Ellerslie in December, and who posted a dominant victory in a Listed 1,700m race at Caulfield on Aug 29. Chance again.
9 Aeliana
Scratched
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club