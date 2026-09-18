Expect Cosmic Crusader to collect the cash at Caulfield

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Cosmic Crusader (Clint Johnston-Porter) at his one and only Group 1 win in the Northerly Stakes at Ascot on Dec 6, 2025.

1 Lindermann

Consistent galloper with nine wins and 13 minor placings from 41 starts. Led throughout to score easy win in Group 2 over 1,600m at Randwick on Sept 5. Never far away.

2 Buckaroo

Won this race in 2024 under Joao Moreira and finished second in 2025 to Sir Delius before finishing second in the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) to Via Sistina. Fitter now and hard to beat.

3 Attrition

Winner of the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1,600m) in 2023 but latest form has been only moderate. Needs to improve to contend here.

4 Pinstriped

Has only one win and three minor placings from 16 attempts at Caulfield but finished a close fourth here two starts back behind Cosmic Crusader in Group 2 over 1,400m.

5 Cosmic Crusader

Thrives at Caulfield with two wins and a minor placing from three starts. Not suited by race tempo and wide gate when third in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) on Aug 29. One of the top chances.

6 Birdman

Group 1 winner who posted dominant victory over this course and distance in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes in March. Class galloper. Chance.

7 Middle Earth

Has six wins from 2,000m to 2,816m and finished moderately for eighth behind Kingswood in Listed 1,700m race at Caulfield on Aug 29. Prefer others.

8 Kingswood

Group 1 winner over 2,000m at Ellerslie in December, and who posted a dominant victory in a Listed 1,700m race at Caulfield on Aug 29. Chance again.

9 Aeliana

Scratched

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club