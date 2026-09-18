Straitstimes.com header logo

Sept 19 Underwood form guide

Expect Cosmic Crusader to collect the cash at Caulfield

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

notherly09 - All of jockey Clint Johnston-Porter's (in pink) pent-up frustration of Cosmic Crusader's recent defeats is let out with a roar as he makes amends in the Group 1 Northerly Stakes (1,800m) at Ascot on Dec 6, defeating Watch Me Rock (Nash Rawiller) by a head. PHOTO: WESTERN RACEPIX

Cosmic Crusader (Clint Johnston-Porter) at his one and only Group 1 win in the Northerly Stakes at Ascot on Dec 6, 2025.

PHOTO: WESTERN RACEPIX

Michael Lee

1 Lindermann

Consistent galloper with nine wins and 13 minor placings from 41 starts. Led throughout to score easy win in Group 2 over 1,600m at Randwick on Sept 5. Never far away.

2 Buckaroo

Won this race in 2024 under Joao Moreira and finished second in 2025 to Sir Delius before finishing second in the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) to Via Sistina. Fitter now and hard to beat.

3 Attrition

Winner of the Group 1 Toorak Handicap (1,600m) in 2023 but latest form has been only moderate. Needs to improve to contend here.

4 Pinstriped

Has only one win and three minor placings from 16 attempts at Caulfield but finished a close fourth here two starts back behind Cosmic Crusader in Group 2 over 1,400m.

5 Cosmic Crusader

Thrives at Caulfield with two wins and a minor placing from three starts. Not suited by race tempo and wide gate when third in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) on Aug 29. One of the top chances.

6 Birdman

Group 1 winner who posted dominant victory over this course and distance in the Group 2 Peter Young Stakes in March. Class galloper. Chance.

7 Middle Earth

Has six wins from 2,000m to 2,816m and finished moderately for eighth behind Kingswood in Listed 1,700m race at Caulfield on Aug 29. Prefer others.

8 Kingswood

Group 1 winner over 2,000m at Ellerslie in December, and who posted a dominant victory in a Listed 1,700m race at Caulfield on Aug 29. Chance again.

9 Aeliana

Scratched

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

See more on

Horse racing

Sports and recreation

Australia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.