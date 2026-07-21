Exocet should land another blow in Race 7

Race 1 (1,200m)

(10) EGOLEE made a fine debut and should improve.

(9) MULHOLLAND DRIVE made a good debut on the Highveld and is a contender.

(4) CELTIC MOON made a fair debut and can earn.

(11) MIST IN MARYLAND can earn.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) CARTEL QUEEN has some consistent form and should go close.

(3) SURREAL SONG has run some fair races and has a chance.

(9) PREDATOR’S CROWN has run two good races and should be right there.

(2) LIZ HURLEY has shown enough to earn.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) PRIZED POSSESSION has run two good races and is the one to beat.

(3) DEONARIE has run three fine races and has a good chance.

(1) SATISFIED has run three good races on the Highveld and has a chance.

(5) ROCCO’S PEACE improved second-up and could earn.

Race 4 (1,400m)

Trained by Mike and Mathew de Kock, (1) TROMBOLINES is a promising sort who can progress further.

(5) EL DANTE has a touch of class and the 8YO gelding could be in the shake-up.

(2) NEXT OF KIN has the form to be a contender.

(6) BEYOND ALL DOUBT comes off a short layoff but can be thereabouts on form.

Race 5 (1,750m)

(5) BLACK PLATINA comes out well on some formlines in this contest.

(6) CHAOS QUEEN can go close if repeating her last start.

(8) TAKETHEGREENLIGHT ran a cracker over this trip on the Poly last time.

(3) LACRYMA CHRISTI can earn if repeating his decent last start.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(5) SHOWGIRL has shown a lot of class over this trip and can get away with a layoff of eight months.

(7) XENOPHON has been a touch disappointing but has the ability to earn.

(3) GORGEOUS GUY needs to bounce back from two below-par runs.

(2) JET LEGACY could be in the shake-up on best form.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) EXOCET has won two from three starts and could progress further.

(1) ESTEEMED was second in the Grade 2 SA Nursery and should make a bold bid.

(7) AMELIA’S LEGACY has shown a lot of class, but the Frikkie Greyling-trained 3YO filly is still trying to get her confidence back after a starting stall incident.

(6) THE LAST DUKE can earn if producing his best.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) HAH LAH LAH is a promising sort who is going places and he can win again.

(6) BEST OF ALL is 2kg better off with Hah Lah Lah for a one-length beating.

(3) KALAHARI ROLLER is a hard-knocking sort who should be right there.

(5) MASTEROFTHEDESERT won well on his KwaZulu-Natal debut. He received only a three-point raise, so he could be ahead of the handicapper.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(14) RAGS TO RICHES won well over the course and distance second-up and the form has worked out well.

(8) SOVEREIGN GEM ran well on the Poly last time when second to Innerbloom. The 3YO filly has won down the Scottsville straight over 1,000m on Feb 8.

(2) LADY JEAN has been a bit disappointing but is capable of being a contender.

(1) SAKURA HANAMI has come down to a competitive mark and could earn.