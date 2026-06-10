Even pace key to G1 Prix de Diane glory: O’Brien

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Irish master says French Oaks is fair to every filly, including his Diamond Necklace

Diamond Necklace is no stranger to French elite racing having conquered the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on Oct 5, 2025. She will contest the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches over the same course and distance on May 10.

Aidan O’Brien may be viewed as a genius tactician for having scooped up nearly 450 Group wins around the world, but he is candidly frank about not overthinking certain races such as the prestigious Prix de Diane, coming up on June 14.

From 11 raids at the Chantilly Classic since 2006, the Irish master has only one notch in arguably the most famous French major after the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe – Joan Of Arc in 2021.

But having gone back to the drawing board several times does have its silver lining. O’Brien now knows what it takes to win the three-year-old fillies 2,100m race better known as the French Oaks.

When he was probed about any strategy he may have mulled over for his two runners, Diamond Necklace and possibly Moments Of Joy, in the €1 million (S$1.49 million), attendees at a press conference organised by France Galop on June 9 were left none the wiser.

“It’s always straightforward and I think it suits everybody when there’s an even pace,” he said. “I don’t think it’s ever about tactics.

“All we ever want is an evenly run race and then everybody finds out where they stand afterwards and whether their horse gets the trip or doesn’t get the trip.

“And when the pace is like that, obviously, people and horses aren’t on top of each other, really. That’s the only reason ever.

“And I think everybody kind of knows where they stand when there’s an evenly run race.”

Whether O’Brien was keeping his cards close to his chest remains to be seen, but given his customary candour and straightforwardness with media, there was no reason to disbelieve his rationale about the Diane giving everybody a fair go.

O’Brien was, however, under no illusions the 183-year-old feature remained a hard race to win, but was clearly happy he had the right fillies for the job.

“Obviously, the Diane is a very prestigious race at Chantilly, it’s very important for a filly,” he said. “And it is a Classic – obviously, it’s a tough race to win.

“So you need a very good filly to do it, really, we always think. We’ll probably run two fillies, Diamond Necklace and one of the others. It could be Moments Of Joy, we’re thinking of running.”

Beautify and White Sand Beach were the other Ballydoyle nominees, but O’Brien suggested they would be left at home when the other duo cross the English Channel.

Diamond Necklace would be the outright stable first-elect on her clean sheet of four wins from as many starts and, more pointedly, the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1,600m) – or French Guineas – at ParisLongchamp at her last start on May 10.

The daughter of St Mark’s Basilica was first-up from a seven-month layoff that day, but duly annihilated her female peers as a 4-5 favourite should do.

“Obviously, she won nicely the last time and we were delighted,” said O’Brien.

“It’s her second run of the year. So if she did that again, obviously, we’d be over the moon. But everything has gone well and we’ve been very happy with her since.

“And we always thought a mile and a quarter shouldn’t be a problem to her. Obviously, we’re going to learn more on Sunday.”

Drawing a parallel with the paternal lineage does also give O’Brien a bit more confidence.

“She’s very much like her sire St Mark’s Basilica. When he went up to a mile and a quarter, he improved again and everything she does is very like him, really,” said O’Brien who saddled the Siyouni entire to back-to-back Group 1 wins in the English 2000 Guineas (1,600m) and the Prix du Jockey Club (2,100m) in 2021.

With only a maiden win on debut in Leopardstown to show for, Moments Of Joy is no doubt outdazzled by Diamond Necklace, but O’Brien is not lining up the daughter of Justify to be an also-ran.

“She ran in the Musidora Stakes the last time, the Oaks trial at York. It went a little bit steady for her, but she ran okay,” said O’Brien referring to her fourth from five in the Group 3 event over 2,100m on May 13.

“We think there’s more improvement to come from her and we think she’d like the trip and the track as well.”

manyan@sph.com.sg