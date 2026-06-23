Europe race meetings under heat wave threat

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Aventure is one of the collateral damages to the current heat wave sweeping across Europe. Connections have abandoned plans to race in the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes (2,000m) at The Curragh in Ireland due to concerns over the hot France-Ireland journey.

Race meetings in Europe are facing postponement amid the current scorching heat wave sweeping across the continent.

Fixtures, dates and start times may change across England, France and Germany due to strict protocols on horse welfare and participants’ safety. Any changes to meetings on Singapore Pools cards will be updated accordingly.

In the UK, meetings have been called off or rescheduled when the Met Office issued a rare red warning for parts of England and Wales, with temperatures possibly nearing 40C on June 24-25.

Even events that are still proceeding have been impacted.

French mare Aventure was aimed at the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes (2,000m) at The Curragh on June 27 but will now be a notable absentee after trainer Christophe Ferland pulled the pin due to concerns over the sizzling France-Ireland journey.

The Group 1 Prix Vermeille (2,400m) winner has instead been rerouted towards other international Group 1 targets.

Michael Lee