Englishman in Hamburg is top pick in Group 1 German Derby

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French jockey Enzo Crublet exulting as he guides the Marcel Weiss-trained Englishman to a smashing come-from-behind victory in the Group 2 Union-Rennen (2,200m) in Cologne on June 14.

After a surprise lead-up victory in Cologne, Englishman has shot to favouritism for the €650,000 (S$958,000) Group 1 Deutsches Derby (2,400m) to be run in Hamburg on July 5.

The Deutsches or German Derby, Germany’s answer to the Epsom Derby for 3YOs in England, has received many equine visitors in the last two decades of its 157-year-old history.

But contrary to what his name may suggest, Englishman is no foreign raider from UK, but a proud flagbearer of the black, red and gold.

Trained by Marcel Weiss of 2021 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso fame, Englishman was born and bred in Germany, albeit international blood does run through his veins.

The three-year-old colt is by leading Irish sire Nathaniel and is out of a French Stakes-winning dam in Eleni. Weiss trains him at the Mulheim racecourse for the Ittlingen stud.

Even if the potential was there from the get-go at his maiden win in Krefeld on May 9, not many took notice of him when he faced the starter in the Group 2 Union-Rennen (2,200m) at Weidenpescher Park in Cologne on June 14.

The Union-Rennen is the most important trial to the German Derby, one of the blue ribands on the German racing calendar.

Other three-year-olds like Italian Listed winner Westminster Rocket, Weekend Warrior and even stablemate Sharpnshady had more admirers, but Englishman defied his 7-1 odds with a brilliant winning burst on the outside.

After trying to make all from the start, Westminster Rocket (Eduardo Pedroza) looked home and hosed, but the real rocket was flashing home on his outside.

Well ridden by young German-based French hoop Enzo Crublet, Englishman finished over the top of Westminster Rocket for an impressive 1¼-length win.

“He was a bit lazy at the beginning, but then he got better and better into the race,” said Crublet.

Weiss, who is still chasing a first German Derby, is looking forward to the big day in Hamburg.

“He is a really great horse. The 2,400 metres are even better,” he said.

manyan@sph.com.sg