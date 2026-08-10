Elite Prince scores for Cheng first-up

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Wong keeps prolific comeback going with double, Pinheiro strikes six

Jason Lim’s Mega Velocity handing jockey Bernardo Pinheiro the fourth pin of a six-timer at Sungai Besi on Aug 9.

– Comeback Malaysian jockey Wong Chin Chuen keeps making his presence felt back home since his return from South Korea, even if Brazilian jockey Bernardo Pinheiro was the star of the day in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 9, with a sensational six-timer.

Wong, who enjoyed two successful years in Seoul, booted home a double aboard Elite Prince and Imaginate, both for trainer Winson Cheng Han Yong, one day after he won his first race in Ipoh in 10 years, aboard Winning Stride.

His 2026 score now stands at six wins in only five meetings since his debut in Kuala Lumpur on July 26, when he even claimed Malaysia’s richest race at RM1 million (S$312,000), the Selangor Mile aboard Aquitaine.

Elite Prince ($17) is arguably the one with the most upside from Wong’s Sunday brace.

Bar his local debut early in 2025, the Bon Hoffa five-year-old had never finished out of the money in his next six starts, winning thrice in the process.

That record continued at Sungai Besi with an 3¼-length romp in the Class 2 (1,300m) handicap on Aug 9, despite a seven-month layoff and a change of trainer from Richard Lim to Cheng.

Elite Prince led for most of the way with Hasten (Ikram Jamaluddin) keeping him honest throughout. But, once Wong got busy, Elite Prince shook off his challenger at the 400m before drawing clear to a resounding win.

Emerald Lisi (Nuqman Rozi) finished best of the rest, with Banker’s Pretty (Joe Kamaruddin) running on strongly for third another 2¼ lengths away.

“I got him to relax which brought him confidence. Coming to the straight I tried to hold him a bit more before taking the lead,” said Wong.

“He is a good horse and we will see more of him.”

Pinheiro’s big haul – brought up by Show Hand, Galaxy Grey, Silver Samurai, Mega Velocity, Zed Or Alive and Happy Warrior – equalled a similar feat he recorded at the same track on Sept 8, 2024. Then, he won the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup atop Antipodean. TURFONLINE / SELANGOR TURF CLUB