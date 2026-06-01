El Cohete should go two better over 1,000m

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) ODDS AND EVENS and (5) SING FOREVERMORE should be much fitter going into this race. Both horses will improve with the experience under the belt.

There are some intriguing well-bred newcomers like (3) FINAL SAY and (4) EVANA in the line-up. Watch them closely.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(9) EL COHETE showed plenty of speed out of the gates when third behind In Hot Water last time. She will love the drop in trip to 1,000m and has a big winning chance.

(4) MY BONNY BOY has been gelded. He should improve.

Again, this looks a tricky contest with a number of well-bred first-timers including (7) ONE MAGIC and (5) MORDECHAI. Keep a close eye on the market.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) ROMAN BEAUTY was well beaten by Reef Runner last time but she is better than that. If the conditions turn up on the good side, she will run a big race.

(4) PITERAQ is very hard to win with. The cheek pieces have been fitted, and top jockey Richard Fourie sticks with this filly. On her best form, the James Crawford-trained filly will be competitive.

(5) KEIRA ROSE was a touch disappointing last time. If she bounces back to her best form, she can run a place.

Watch the market closely with debutante (3) RED FLAG. She would not need to be special to make a winning debut in this field.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(8) MADRA RUA has been rested and gelded. If he does not need the run back after a lengthy break, he should be competitive.

(4) FRACTAL ran a lovely race on debut. The form of that race has worked out nicely. If he does not need the run, he has a big winning chance.

(7) WITCH HAZEL has changed yards to Lucinda Woodruff’s. His Highveld form was very good, and this is his first run in the Western Cape. Strong claims.

(2) MONTESSORI was gelded on April 8. The drop in trip can help him improve.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) NAVASNINE stayed on powerfully for second last time. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. Include him in all bets from a nice draw.

(7) OH SO ONEDERFUL has run two good races in succession. If he finds himself in a nice position turning for home, he will be competitive.

(1) BIG DEAL could be the value horse in this tricky contest. There should be no excuses for him from a good draw.

(3) WATERFRONT could run a big race from a neat draw.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) PEACE GARLAND stayed on well for second last time. She will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. She will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(1) CHINWAG finished third in the same race as Peace Garland last time. She has a good draw and will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. A big winning chance.

(5) BEFORE SUNRISE ran a cracking third last time. Her chances must be respected.

(6) GQEBERHA can earn on her best form.

Race 7 (1,950m)

(4) ECHO FOXTROT has a low weight on his back again. This does not look to be a strong race on paper. If he brings his last run to the track again, he will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(8) GLENALMOND has run two nice races in succession. With some luck in the running from a tricky draw, he will be right there in the finish.

(5) AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’ will enjoy the step-up in trip to 1,950m, include her in all bets.

(6) QUIET PLACE has a money chance on his best form.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(2) HEAVENLY PRINCE quickened up smartly to win last time. He has a big winning chance again.

(1) TOTHEMOONANDBACK has a big weight on his back, but he has run some fair races behind decent sorts in his last few starts. He will run a big race from a good draw; include him in all bets.

(6) GOLD INDEX did not stay the trip of 2,500m last time. He should run a much better race, now that he drops in trip to 1,950m.

(7) BEER WITH THE BOYS will be doing some good work late from a tricky draw.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(3) CAPTAINS ALLIANCE ran a great second last time. The Vaughan Marshall-trained 3YO gelding has a big winning chance from a good draw.

(6) CHANCE ENCOUNTER will love the drop in trip to 1,600m. If he bounces back to his best form, he will be very competitive.

(5) BONELLI won smartly last time. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late.

(7) BLIND DATE finished second in a competitive sprint last time. He should improve now that he steps up in trip to 1,600m. Watch him closely.