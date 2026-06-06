Effortless Win to go two up

Race 1 (1,800m)

1 Firefoot raced wide throughout in a race of this nature two starts ago, when beaten a neck into second. From barrier 2, he can go one place better.

4 Meepmeep has been consistent all season and got his win last start. He has trialled well between runs and remains in the numbers.

10 General Smart switches back to the all-weather for a second time, and his only attempt on it was a sixth that was better than it reads after being held up late.

2 I Excelle drops into Class 5 for the first time with apprentice Nichola Yuen’s 10-pound (4.5kg) claim, and in a race without a lot of speed on paper, they can lead and give a sight.

Race 2 (1,400m)

2 Happy Action draws barrier 3 after stepping from barrier 12 last start and settling back in a race not run to suit. Before that, he was an encouraging third from barrier 1 in his first look at Class 5.

5 Carryon Smiling is a stable switch from Chris So to Danny Shum, and his trial was a pass mark. Zac Purton rides, which is a meaningful booking.

8 Double Bingo has been racing well without winning since joining Ricky Yiu’s stable and comes off a narrow second. He can be right there again.

7 Superb Guy needs luck from barrier 11, but Jerry Chau is the right jockey booking. His last-start second at the track and trip put the writing on the wall that a win is near in the grade.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Better And Better has been in fine form since a gear tweak, with a pair of fourths, a win and back-to-back seconds. This is a weaker race than what he ran in at recent starts and he can be hard to hold out.

2 Master Payment is a three-year-old who has done plenty right in two starts, finishing second each time over 1,000m. From barrier 1, stepping up to 1,200m, he should receive every chance to break through under Purton.

5 E Hopeful faced plenty of traffic late last time, so his fourth-placed finish had merit. He needs luck from barrier 12 today, but he is not without hope.

1 Sky Deep has been off the scene since March 2025. His trials have been encouraging and the market will be telling.

Race 4 (1,400m)

3 Solid Car is banging on the door to break through, having placed in four of his five runs this season. His strong form lines include placings behind the likes of Hot Delight and Mr Incredible.

2 Strathpeffer will relish barrier 4 after jumping from outside gates in his last four starts. He could lead in a race without much speed on paper and give a good sight.

10 Gor Gor is another who has not had much luck with barriers recently, so barrier 1 gives his map a boost and offers him the chance to bounce back into the money.

7 Polar Patch ran a much improved third in his last start after not showing much in his first two outings, finishing far off on both occasions. Purton’s booking points to his chances. He will relish the extra 200m.

Race 5 (1,800m)

2 Allcash will appreciate an inside gate after stepping from outside stalls in his last two starts. He returned to Class 4 last time from barrier 13, easing right back before charging late into third, and can be hard to hold out.

9 Yoda’s Choice is in career-best form, with two wins and three placings from 11 starts this season. Barrier 4 sets him up to map sweetly and make his own luck as he chases back-to-back wins.

11 Night Purosangue steps up to 1,800m for the first time after a facile two-length win over 1,650m, his first since joining Me Tsui’s stable. He has been racing well since the stable switch and a mid-draw helps after a run of outside stalls.

1 Happy Universe had a poor trip last start when chasing back-to-back wins and is better than that performance. Barrier 6 can provide a cleaner trip.

Race 6 (1,600m)

7 Ace is worth another look after failing to handle the yielding track last time. Barrier 3 gives him a sweet run and first-time blinkers may add some spark.

10 Victor Supreme is improving with racing. From a wide draw last time, he gave the leaders a big head start but still closed off well. A mid-draw will see him settle closer and bring him right into the finish.

2 Mega Mastermind draws wide in barrier 13 but has enough time to roll forward and find a spot under Purton, who rides him for the first time. The switch back to Sha Tin helps, after he went too quickly on the lead at Happy Valley last time.

9 Reliable Dad resumes and has shown a nice turn of foot in five career starts. His trial for return was good and barrier 4 should allow him to map well from off the pace.

Race 7 (1,200m)

11 Multisuperstar might enjoy the tempo of the 1,200m better after some failed attempts up in trip, while barrier 3 ensures a good run in transit. His trial between runs was encouraging and Alexis Badel going back on catches the eye.

5 Virtus Glory gets his chance to live up to his trial work from barrier 2 under Yuen’s 10-pound claim. That brings him down to 119 pounds in a race where weight will matter.

9 Flying Sniper reunites with Purton, which is meaningful in a race that does not look strong. Barrier 10 is the query.

4 Little Monster won well from a wide draw last start when leading throughout, but he has shown tactical versatility in the past. He gives the impression he still has points in hand.

Race 8 (1,600m)

7 Invincible Steed has been well prepared for his debut through a series of trials that have steadily improved, the latest an encouraging win in good time on the day. Vincent Ho has been aboard for all of them and barrier 13 should give him a perfect trip on the straight course.

5 Super Strong Kid has had his internal issues but also has plenty of talent. He resumes, has trialled ideally and fresh could be best.

2 Love Together comes off three runs over 1,200m where he was not the worst, but he was a bad traveller at his most recent start. A 46-day freshen since then and the drop back in trip could be key.

12 Lucky Candy is bursting to win a race, coming off three straight placings, and drawing the rail in barrier 14 gives him every chance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

6 Effortless Win created an impression when winning smartly and has since won a trial heat in fine fashion. Barrier 3 sets him up to go back-to-back.

5 Chill Buddy was ninth to Effortless Win last start but had plenty go wrong in the run. Barrier 2 gives him a much better set-up. The switch to a senior jockey is key.

1 Gustosisimo comes into barrier 1 from 13 and Purton takes the ride for the first time. It has been 420 days since his last success, but he is on a winnable mark.

8 High Praise showed improvement at the trials since his debut 12th, when he was trapped wide and was never going to finish off.

Race 10 (1,200m)

9 Public Attention maps very well from barrier 3 off what should be a decent tempo. His first start for the Brett Crawford stable was an encouraging third to Patch Of Stars. Can keep improving.

8 Hot Delight is a three-year-old on the rise and comes out of the same race, where he stuck on best of the on-pace horses in a fast-run contest at his first taste of defeat. A wet track did not suit either.

2 Young Champion has trialled nicely since his 12th in the same race as the others, where he also did not enjoy the going.

6 Rising Force is a model of consistency, with two wins and four seconds from six starts this season, and will be up on the pace from barrier 2. His chances hinge on the early pressure.

Race 11 (1,400m)

7 Chill Easy arrives off back-to-back placings since the cheekpieces went on and looks ready to win. Barrier 3 sets him up for a sweet run in transit off what should be a decent gallop, and he will be hard to hold out.

6 The Unique Star led at a strong clip last start before holding third in the same race as Chill Easy. He does not have to lead, but should still be up there making his own luck.

3 Fit For Beauty has barrier 14 to overcome, but Purton remaining in the saddle helps.

12 Kempes gets Andrea Atzeni back aboard after a nice fourth first-up off a break, when he jumped from barrier 12, eased back early and found the line well.