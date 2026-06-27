Educator to give rivals a lesson

Race 1 (1,100m)

Of those that have run, (7) DANCING PARTY improved nicely second time out and is coming on the right way.

(6) ICEBERG ROSE was a beaten favourite last run when trying further. Ran well on this course.

(14) LADY JEROME disappointed on the Poly last run after an improved previous effort.

(13) ASGARDIAN QUEEN has found market support at her last two. She is well experienced.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Of those that have run, (3) BENNY AND PAUL may just have needed his last run after returning from a break. The drop in trip should not be a concern.

(4) PRIZED POSSESSION will come on with the experience down the straight course.

(5) OLD HARRY ROCKS raced green in a promising debut. Watch for any market support.

(6) YUKINKO should come on from his Poly debut.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) RED HOT MISS was runner-up at her last two on the Poly. She stays the trip and has the best of draws.

(3) INDIGNATION was much improved when tried over a mile last run. She was well beaten but can come on from that effort.

(4) ANYTHING BUT LOVE is an older filly that has been close-up in all three starts. She can feature in this line-up.

(5) LEGAL TANGO is way better than her Poly debut and back on turf can see her home.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(2) DAY TWO stays well and was a good second when taking on stronger last time out. Will be in the shake-up from gate 1.

(4) PRINCESS PALACE was up against stronger last run but ran way below best. She can do much better in this line-up.

(5) GLOBAL MOVEMENT has run two smart recent efforts, although both were on the Poly, but he should go well here.

(8) THAMBI was much improved on the Poly last run. His turf form is patchy but he does have a 4kg claimer aboard.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) EDUCATOR is the highest rated and won well enough on the Poly last time. With the Group 1 Garden Province her target, she is still improving and may be the one to beat.

(6) OVATION STAR is lightly raced but has garnered a hefty merit rating. She was a close-up second last run.

(5) LADYOFDISTINCTION ran well below best last start. Group 1 Garden Province hopeful who should do better.

(3) GRAND OCCASION may be a touch outclassed but is in good form and can upset.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(8) HUNGA TONGA won well over course and distance in her penultimate start and followed up with another strong effort on the Poly. She should put in another strong performance.

(3) OPEN SESAME has improved in blinkers and has a favourable draw.

(2) BLUE POPPY is never far back and just once out of the money. With a 1.5kg allowance, she will be in the firing line.

(15) PAST IS PROLOGUE has a tough draw to contend with. But her two wins have come on this course and she was narrowly beaten last time.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) MAJOR TOMMIE is way better than his last two. Likes this course and is seldom far back.

(7) HAH LAH LAH was a touch disappointing last run but shed his maiden over course and distance on debut. A repeat can see him close again.

(6) BEST OF ALL is lightly raced and was a good second last run over course and distance, although under a light weight.

(8) MILITARY COMMAND has improved in blinkers and Gavin Lerena stays with the ride.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(11) CAVALRY COMMANDER has been in good form since a change of stables. He has won over course and distance.

(10) STREET OUTLAW does not have the best Cape form, but Ricky Maingard is a master of his craft and the gelding is not out to sample the air.

(4) LITTLE BOY BLUE has a useful 4kg claimer aboard and should be competitive off a light weight.

(3) LUNELUCK returns from a lengthy break. But he had good form before and will have a chance if racing fresh.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(1) ARVERNI PRINCESS is quick and loves this course and distance. She will be competitive with a 4kg claimer up.

(6) JANE’S VISION is seldom far back and her last win was over course and distance.

(3) NIGHT TIGER has patchy form but never far back of late.

(10) BLESS ME FRED is always in the game and another with a winning chance.