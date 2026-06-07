Early Christmas Day gift for Aidan O’Brien in Epsom Derby

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Christmas Day (Ronan Whelan) claiming the Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) at Epsom Downs on June 6. The son of Camelot handed Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien his 12th and fourth consecutive win in the British Classic.

– The festivities began early at Ballydoyle on June 6 after Christmas Day provided Aidan O’Brien with a record-extending 12th and fourth straight success in the £2 million (S$3.44 million) Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m).

The master of Ballydoyle has had a complete stranglehold on the British Classic in recent years, and arrived back at Epsom Downs looking for a fourth consecutive triumph following the victories of Auguste Rodin (2023), City Of Troy (2024) and Lambourn (2025).

It was stablemate Action (Wayne Lordan) who took the field along in first-time cheekpieces, but Christmas Day – sent off as the $32 hope after having finished third behind the leader in the Group 2 Dante Stakes (2,000m) at York last start – always looked well-poised in behind.

Once asked to move on by Ronan Whelan, the three-year-old colt quickly assumed command past the 600m pole.

Maltese Cross (Tom Marquand) and Bay Of Brilliance (Hector Crouch) – who finished 1-2 in the Listed Lingfield Derby Trial Stakes (2,300m) on May 9 – both emerged on the scene as genuine-looking threats with a couple of furlongs left to go, but Christmas Day kept on rolling out in front.

After it quickly became apparent the son of 2012 Derby hero Camelot was not stopping, he galloped on strongly in attritional conditions to land the prize by 2¾ lengths.

The William Haggas-trained Maltese Cross proved best of the rest for the home team back in second, with Joseph O’Brien’s James J Braddock (Dylan Browne McMonagle) staying on stoutly to grab third.

“He’s done nothing but improve this horse. He’s so genuine, he stays and handles soft ground,” said O’Brien, who was enjoying his 50th Classic win.

“Ronan gave him a beautiful ride. He was so confident on him, and I’m delighted for the lads (Coolmore), I couldn’t be happier.

“It’s unbelievable that he’s by Camelot, who won the Derby for us as well when (son) Joseph (O’Brien) rode him and Joseph’s horse (James J Braddock) ran well today.”

Eight years on since landing the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes (1,400m) on Skitter Scatter, Whelan steered subsequent Group 1 Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Precise to land the same prize in 2025.

And having also guided recent French Derby hero Hawk Mountain to Group 1 glory last season, it’s evident that Whelan has become a key cog in the Ballydoyle wheel.

“The horse did it so easily. He loved the ground and it felt so effortless for him,” he said. “I can’t thank everyone enough – Aidan, the whole team, Mr (John) Magnier, the whole Coolmore team.

“It hasn’t sunk in. When we were running down the hill I knew I had loads left. I wish I was as cool a customer as the horse was.

“He took it all in his stride. He’s a gent and a credit to everyone who has anything to do with him.

“It’s very surreal, I knew when the rain came my lad would love it and I had a really good feeling down at the start.

“It couldn’t have gone any better. It felt like a bit of work.

“I’m lucky enough I’ve had some big days, but in a first jockey position, you feel the pressure a lot more and then it’s a huge burst of emotion and relief.

“As jockeys, we go through cold spells, but I had a couple of rides for Aidan one weekend and my girlfriend said, ‘if two years ago you’d said you were riding for Aidan O’Brien in two Group 1 races, would you take it?’ and that is what you want.

“To be riding here for these connections in this atmosphere, it is the stuff of dreams, and it hasn’t really sunk in to be honest.”

Plenty of eyes will have been on impressive Group 3 Chester Vase Stakes (2,500m) winner Benvenuto Cellini, who was sent off a 3-1 chance in the hands of Ryan Moore, but having crossed the line in midfield, Coolmore’s No. 1 hope was deemed a non-runner by the stewards due to the horse not being completely loaded into the starting gates.

Said O’Brien: “Ryan said he jumped out with three legs, but that’s racing, he obviously had one foot on the side of the stalls when they opened. It’s unusual but there will be another day for him.”

The George Scott-trained four-year-old Bay City Roller (Oisin Murphy) streeting his rivals in a 10-length romp in the Group 1 Coronation Cup (2,420m) on June 6. PHOTO: REUTERS

Two races earlier, trainer George Scott enjoyed the biggest success of his career when the four-year-old Bay City Roller ($68) downed the likes of Calandagan and Jan Brueghel in the Group 1 Coolmore Coronation Cup (2,420m).

It was a race that was billed as Aga Khan Studs versus Coolmore as the world’s best racehorse Calandagan – who suffered defeat in this race in 2025 before five straight Group 1 successes – geared up to face his old adversary Jan Brueghel and dual Derby hero Lambourn in a mouth-watering renewal.

However, the French raider – under Mickael Barzalona – never looked at ease on the ground and after Illinois (Whelan), who had ensured the fractions were solid throughout, faded away tamely, the attention was soon drawn to both Lambourn (Lordan) and Bay City Roller (Oisin Murphy).

Lambourn’s decision to stick more towards the far side briefly looked as though it might pay dividends, but the O’Brien-trained colt was swiftly joined by Murphy, who asked Bay City Roller to quicken up and put the race to bed after guiding the son of New Bat down the centre of the track.

The Coolmore duo of Lambourn and Jan Brueghel attempted to get back on terms, but the bird had flown and Bay City Roller galloped on in fine style to score by 10 lengths.

When asked what it feels like to take down the might of powerhouses Coolmore and Aga Khan Studs, Scott likened it to the sensation of the consciousness leaving the body.

“It’s a bit of an out-of-body experience to be honest,” he said.

“It’s so nice to have this moment with people who have been with me since the start.

“I can’t really believe it, I just prayed that one day we would get these conditions in a big race as I know how good he is in this ground. He’s a very good horse and I’m so pleased he got to show it.

“He’s a consummate professional now, he just does his job. He’s a freak of a horse, he trains hard every day and relishes his racing, I’m so pleased he has done that today.

“This race was always on the radar. Once we committed to the (Group 1) Tattersalls Gold Cup (2,112m) then it was coming quickly, but with the weather looking as if it could turn, I prepared him for this, and it was inevitable we were going to run.

“A mile and a half (2,414m) is his best trip, he stays so well. He can cope over ten furlongs (2,012m) because he’s top class, but a mile and a half is his bread and butter.”

Scott enjoyed his first European Group 1 success when Caballo De Mar struck in the 2025 Group 1 Prix du Cadran (4,000m), before his latest top-level hero Bay City Roller followed up in the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern (2,400m) five weeks later on Nov 8.

A trip to Royal Ascot for the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot had been on the agenda for Bay City Roller later on June 20, but he will now skip the Royal meeting, with the trainer eyeing a crack at the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) on July 25 before the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) – also known as The Arc – at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4.

“I don’t know if we’ll give him a break before the King George now in anticipation of preparing him for the ‘Arc’ as that is his race. But when you give him time off, he tears the place down,” he said.

“We’re on that trajectory to be competing in these races now but you never think it’s going to happen.

“I sent Oisin the video of his win in Munich on my way here today, saying this is what happened the last time we met Convergent. He’s a very good horse on this ground. Oisin wanted to go in the middle and I said that was fine.”

RACING AND SPORTS