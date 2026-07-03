Durban July on top of Wish List

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Wish List (Richard Fourie) claiming the Grade 1 Cape Derby (2,000m) at Kenilworth on Feb 28. The Justin Snaith-trained galloper contests the Grade 1 Durban July (2,200m) at Greyville on July 4.

1 Isivivane

Last-start Grade 3 winner has had a consistent season and is not without hope of troubling the placings with a light weight. Keep safe.

2 Regulation

Has mixed his form in two runs since a lengthy layoff, but did have excuses last start and looks a chance. Each-way claims.

3 The Ultimate King

Scratched.

4 Star Major

Scratched.

5 Legal Counsel

Just narrowly denied in a Grade 1 contest last start. Right in the mix on ability, but top weight of 62kg will make it tough for the 4YO.

6 Hazy Dazy

Was a Grade 1 winner during a blistering start to 2026, before returning from a freshen-up with an eighth behind Star Major in the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 (2,000m). He would need to improve considerably on that run to figure.

7 Wish List

Dual Grade 1 winner has been on a tear in 2026, winning four times from as many outings. Will be right in the market.

8 Gladatorian

Has been right in the mix in consecutive recent efforts, including a last-start Grade 1 third, and could shape as a value runner. Sneaky place chance.

9 Viva’s Liberte

Yet another who has been competitive at the top level in recent times. He carries a lighter weight after running fourth behind Star Major in the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 (2000m). Do not discount.

10 Native Ruler

Four-year-old returned to the winner’s circle with a Grade 3 victory last start and is far from hopeless, but others appeal more.

11 Note To Self

Another smart three-year-old. The gelding finished third behind Star Major in the Gade 1 Daily News 2000 (2,000m) on May 30. Gets in reasonably well at the weights and is among the top hopes.

12 Zeitz

Has strung together consecutive victories in lower grades and will have a shot at the 2,200m on stepping up to the top level. Each-way play.

13 Mocha Blend

Was a Grade 1 winner in the Summer Cup last November. But her more recent form has been a touch lacklustre and she looks likely to find at least a few better. Look elsewhere.

14 I Salute You

Returned from a breather with a 0.7L Grade 3 second behind Zeitz and is yet another galloper who cannot be fully discounted. Place chance.

15 Olivia’s Way

Has been supremely consistent without winning for an extended period and has clear ability. But may just be a level off the best of her opponents.

16 Minogue

Was a narrow second behind the impressive Wish List last start and that form should stack up well, and repeating that effort is her biggest challenge. Do not underestimate her.

17 King Pelles

Gets his first chance at the top level in some time. But he was only fair last start and does not appeal as much as some of his more-fancied opponents.

18 Aladdin’s Lamp

Has hardly put a foot wrong in the past six months or so, not missing a place in seven runs. But the depth of this contest might bring him unstuck.

19 Choisaanada

Has returned to somewhere near his best with two wins and second from his past three starts. He is more than capable on his day.

20 Curious Girl

Is a bit of a winning machine, saluting five times from nine career starts. Looks to have plenty of improvement to come.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club