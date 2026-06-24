Durban July Handicap headed by Star Major

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Star Major (Mickaelle Michel) coming from near last to snare the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 (2,000m) at Greyville on May 30.

– The capacity field announced on June 22 for the 10 million rand (S$785,000) Grade 1 Durban July Handicap (2,200m) will feature 18 top-class gallopers headed by likely favourite Star Major.

The James Crawford-trained Querari colt is part of a fairy-tale story as he will be ridden by French jockey Mickaelle Michel, who was aboard at his last two Grade wins, the latest being the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 on May 30.

After stints in Japan and Australia, the globetrotting female rider travelled out to South Africa with the hope of riding winners and enjoying the experience but never in her wildest dreams would she have believed that she would be riding the favourite in South Africa’s greatest race on July 4, just seven months after arriving.

Crawford was assistant to his father Brett – who moved to Hong Kong in 2025 – when they landed the July in successive years, with Winchester Mansion in 2023 and Oriental Charm in 2024, and will be out to win his first under his own licence.

Star Major jumps from four and would realise a long-held dream for Durban-born part-owner Ravi Naidoo if he were to win the Greyville marquee race. Naidoo went close in 2024 with Cousin Casey’s second to Oriental Charm and will be hoping to go one better.

Incidentally, Oriental Charm is part-owned by Greg and Gina Bortz, who this year are the sole owners of Regulation while they part-own Native Ruler, both among a quintet of runners for July win No. 6-chasing champion trainer Justin Snaith.

Regulation was one of the hot talking points prior to declaration. On rating, he was two outside the top 18, but moved up one berth when fancied stablemate Happy Verse was scratched due to a trackwork injury.

Fresh from a successful UK cameo where he won seven races, gun Sydney jockey Zac Lloyd was booked on Happy Verse, and his visit back to his former top South African jockey father Jeff’s hunting ground was touch and go for a bit.

However, when Regulation made the cut, leapfrogging over Choisaanada, Lloyd was immediately snapped up for the ride, even if he may have to waste a little to make the 52kg.

Lloyd’s cousin Chad Schofield and 2000 Singapore champion jockey Mark du Plessis, both expats who left southern Africa to continue their careers in Australia, will also fly in for July rides.

Schofield, the son of Singapore Airlines International Cup-winning (2011 on Gitano Hernando) jockey Glyn, has picked up the ride on the Gareth van Zyl-trained King Pelles while Zimbabwean-born du Plessis rides I Salute You for Peter Muscutt, another ex-Kranji trainer.

King Pelles, who has drawn out in 17, is also raced by another Durban-born owner, Ravi Padayachee, who will share the same dream as fellow Durbanites Preshalin and Jayson Murugasa, owners of the Mike and Mathew de Kock-trained Aladdin’s Lamp.

A winner of five July’s, legendary trainer Mike de Kock will aim to win a first together with son Mathew, but for that wish to come true, Aladdin’s Lamp will have to weave some magic from the outermost alley in 18. GOLD CIRCLE

Additional reporting by Michael Lee