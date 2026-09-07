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Driver thanks ‘superhero’ rival for saving him from flaming race car

Loek Hartog used a fire extinguisher on Ollie Millroy’s Ferrari as a blaze raged before yanking open the driver’s door and dragging him to safety.

SHANGHAI – A British racing driver thanked a “superhero” rival for pulling him from the flaming wreckage of his car after a horror crash in Shanghai, saying the quick response saved his life.

Loek Hartog stopped and leapt out of his own car to rush to the aid of Ollie Millroy during the China GT Championship race at the Shanghai International Circuit, home of the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix.

The Dutchman used a fire extinguisher on Millroy’s Ferrari as a blaze raged before yanking open the driver’s door and dragging him to safety.

“I am still alive tonight entirely thanks to one man,” Millroy posted on Instagram.

“Loek Hartog stopped instantly with no flag marshals or fire crews in sight and risked his own life to get me out of the car,” he added.

The 36-year-old Millroy suffered a huge impact in the multi-car crash during the Sept 5 race, which resulted in his car erupting instantly in flames.

“I don’t remember anything... but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life,” Millroy said.

“One day I will tell our three kids this story and Loek will be the biggest superhero in history in their eyes too.

“I’m lying here tonight with five broken ribs, broken collar bone, broken hand and finger and a bruised lung, but it could have been much worse.

“Thank you Loek. I owe you my life for your selfless act today.”

Hartog, 23, played down his heroics in a social media note posted after visiting Millroy in hospital.

“It was terrifying and there were moments when I didn’t know if I’d ever manage to get Ollie out,” he said.

“But it’s not about what I did. I’m sure many people in my position would have reacted exactly the same way.

“The most important thing is that Ollie is okay. Things could have turned out very differently today and I’m truly grateful that they didn’t.”

Millroy’s team, AAI Motorsport, said they would “no longer participate in any races organised by China GT” in a statement that criticised safety standards at the circuit.

The team said Millroy’s car “continued to burn for more than a minute” after the crash and that “no timely and effective firefighting and rescue operations were seen”.

The China GT Championship organising committee said in a statement on Weibo: “We sincerely apologise for this accident and for the subsequent shock and distress it has caused.

“We will conduct a thorough review and investigation into this accident, and draw up more comprehensive plans to address any shortcomings.

“The championship organising committee extends its sympathies to Oliver Millroy, driver of car number 91, and the other drivers involved in the accident, and sincerely hopes for their speedy recovery.

“The committee also expresses its deep gratitude and respect to Loek Hartog, who was the first driver to arrive at the scene of the accident and provide assistance.” AFP