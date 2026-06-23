Double on the cards for This Or That

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Race 1 (1,300m)

(5) NEW DAY made good late progress on debut. That experience should have done her the world of good and she is the one to beat.

(3) ETERNAL SPIRIT is knocking on the door and should be right there at the finish.

(1) AMERICAN PETAL fell on debut but was not disgraced when fourth last time, so could earn.

(8) Tp Thunderchild has improved. Place chance.

Race 2 (1,300m)

(4) GIMMETHEGOLD is in good shape and could be ready to win.

(1) KALEESH CYBORG returns from a break and a change of trainer. He tries the Polytrack and could be a real threat.

(2) LOVE FROM AFAR makes his local debut after changing trainers. Would not be a surprise winner.

(5) PRETTY BOY and (8) JAZZ AWAY are both capable of getting into the mix as well.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) LOTUS SILK is probably the fastest horse in the race but her best form has been on the grass. She may still win this.

(2) LADY BOMBER returns on her preferred surface and has claims.

(6) TOO LATE MY MATE was not disgraced on local debut and has a winning chance.

(3) HAZE AND SMOKE is better than her last run and could make all the running.

(4) NORTH STAR and (5) DUPONT EMERALD have ability and can be considered.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) MADE TO MEASURE had seven starts without winning on the Highveld. Consistent of late and perhaps the change to the Polytrack will get a victory out of her.

(6) EXPLOSIVE GIFT looked a very unlucky loser last time and could go one better.

(2) MATTER OF TRUST makes her local debut and improvement should be forthcoming.

(3) SALAGADOOLA is not reliable but can contest the finish.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) THIS OR THAT was an impressive debut winner. The second that day, Rungstedland, is a more than useful yardstick. Go close.

(7) POWER OF TIGER quickened nicely to win on local debut and could have more to offer.

(8) BENEATH THE MOON has a difficult draw to overcome but might play a role.

(11) VOORSMAAKIE is yet another who can get involved.

Race 6 (1,300m)

(1) FRENCH FLAME was a very easy winner on this surface last time. From a good draw, he may follow up.

(2) RAVILIOUS has had a very good season and could contest the finish yet again.

(3) CHERRY OH BABY likes the Polytrack and is not out of it.

(4) DAS GUTE and (5) EL ROMIACHI are not reliable but are capable of scoring.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) ONCIDIUM is not reliable but she has been in good form of late and could score.

(2) CAPTAIN’S JET needed her local debut. She is capable of winning at this low level.

(3) ARABIAN RED has won four times on this surface and does have Richard Fourie in the irons.

(6) ALEX MILLER is consistent but is battling to win.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(1) WILD FIG is very consistent. He is, however, battling for a second win. From a good draw, Fourie will give him every chance.

(12) DARLING GIRL is still in top form and can complete a hat-trick.

(6) GARDEN SUN is in good shape and can make the frame again.

(3) TRIP TO PEACE won on local debut and could have more to offer.