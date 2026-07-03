Double Grand Slam to land Garden Province

Race 1 (1,600m)

Tough handicap.

(10) SOMMERSTERN made a winning KZN debut in good fashion. He makes his Polytrack debut and has a tricky draw, which is a concern.

(3) PLACE OF PRACTICE was a recent maiden winner but enjoyed the step-up in trip and the Polytrack.

(8) SONG TO THE MOON has consistent Cape form over further but is never far back and, if he takes to the Polytrack, he will be competitive.

(11) MAGMA MAGIC has come well lately, winning his last two and is unbeaten under Tristan Godden. If he takes to the Poly, he will be a factor.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(11) IMPERIAL POWER is back on his favourite surface. He has consistent form and should feature in a wide open race.

(3) PLEASE BE TRUE has some useful Cape form in good company. His last two starts were in the soft, so the Poly should suit.

(8) ROYAL SWORD is a Polytrack specialist and started favourite in his last three.

(12) SUNDANCE KID has the widest draw but has excellent Poly form and a 1.5kg allowance from the saddle.

Race 3 (2,200m)

(10) LA PULGA showed up well in his local debut from an awkward barrier draw. He boasts smart Cape form.

(12) OTTO LUYKEN is a past winner of this race. He showed his best form last time.

(3) MAGIC VERSE has made steady recent improvement and should be cherry ripe.

(5) IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA is holding form well and was narrowly beaten last time.

Race 4 (3,000m)

(8) SHOOT THE RAPIDS stays well and is in mustard form. On paper, he should be involved in the finish.

(10) AHEAD OF THE FACTS has shown up well in two warm-ups on this course. He should be right there.

(12) SON OF RAJ is not without claims.

(13) VIHAAN’S BOMB won well against much weaker last time. He stays well and has a light weight.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) ALICE B TOKLAS won well first-up over course and distance. She has a decent draw and can follow up.

(3) ROYAL TIARA was second best behind Alice B Toklas when last they met, but is likely to have come on from that run.

(2) TUDOR ROSE took on males when shedding her maiden on debut. The blinkers go on from a handy draw.

(10) OCEAN MISTRESS shows promise and will enjoy the step-up in trip.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) VIBE CHECK has the best of the draws and is a strong front runner. He rates as the one they will have to beat.

(10) KAZENOYONI was second best behind Vibe Check when they last met, but it would not be a surprise to see a change of tactics coming from off the pace.

(11) ST HARRY returns from a break but has shown promise. No reason why he should not make his presence felt in this.

(7) RED SPICE may have just needed his last run. Up in trip but has smart Cape form.

Race 7 (1,200M)

(13) MOCHA BLEND showed her class when winning the Grade 1 Betway Summer Cup. She was getting weight from most but won with authority. She has had a faultless preparation and should put in a big run.

(17) KING PELLES has a tricky draw to overcome but stays well and was at his peak this time in 2025.



(7) WISH LIST is at the top of the three-year-old fillies and is a class act. She won her last start from a seemingly hopeless position.

(11) NOTE TO SELF ran third in the Grade 1 Daily News 2000 (2,000m) on May 30. Gets in reasonably well at the weights and is among the top hopes.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM has a tricky draw to contend with, as she tries for back-to-back Garden Province wins. She ran a cracker over a distance too short last outing and should go close again.

(6) MON PETIT CHERIE just failed to catch (7) QUICKSTEPGAL when jumping from a wide gate. She has a better draw and can turn the tables although it should be tight.

(8) KEUKENHOF has been close-up to star filly Wish List at her last two and a win would not be out of order.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(9) BUFFALO STORM CODY has a big weight. He meets Jerusalema Rain on 4kg better terms and should turn the tables. The blinkers are back on.

(8) SPEEDMAN has won four of his six starts and has a handy galloping weight. He will break from a fair barrier and looks more than capable of holding his own in such a race.

(1) KAALVOET was a touch unlucky last run in the Grade 2 Golden Horse, however, he got a hefty five-point jump in the handicap.

(6) JERUSALEMA RAIN narrowly beat Buffalo Storm Cody last time. Can finish on board.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(5) GREEN GATEWAY steps up to a mile but did finish strongly to win last time with first-time blinkers.

(2) MOHAVE PRINCE has come good recently and his last win was over course and distance. He has a favourable draw.

(7) IMPOSING was touched off by July runner Zeitz last time. He has won over course and distance and has a fair draw.

(14) JP’S PALACE has the worst of the draws but is never far back. With some luck in running, he will be competitive.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(1) ANCHORAGE has improved with blinkers. If she takes to the Polytrack from the best of the draws, she will be a strong contender in this bunch.

(3) BUTTERCUP BABY took on much stronger from a tough draw last time. Her last two wins were on the Poly.

(6) ONE SMART COOKIE is seldom far behind and should put in another honest run.

(11) MISS WORLD has drawn wide but is seldom out of the money and is in good form.

Race 12 (1,200m)

(12) CAPTAIN’S PRIDE has a wide draw to contend with, but has useful recent form and has done well on the Poly.

(2) SCARLET STARLET may just have needed her last run after making a winning debut. From a good draw, she can feature.

(4) WHATASTAR is a Polytrack specialist over course and distance and has a favourable draw. Not without claims.

(9) THOUGHT CONTROL has been knocking at the door and has shown up well in her last two over course and distance. Include in calculations.