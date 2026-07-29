Diamond Necklace to shine yet again

1 Friendly Soul

Career highlight came with a Group 1 win over this trip at ParisLongchamp in October 2024. A long absence followed but her super third – with no luck – in a Royal Ascot Group 2 shows that the ability is still there.

2 See The Fire

Just failed to grab this Group 1 prize in 2024 though things did not go her way in it in 2025. This classy and brave filly can gain her first Group 1 if in the same sort of shape that saw her land a Group 2 at York in May.

3 Botagoz

A straightforward filly clearly on the up. She also looked to much appreciate the rise to a similar trip when grabbing a last-stride victory against an odds-on favourite in a Group 3 at Newcastle in June. Just needs to prove herself Group 1 quality now.

4 Diamond Necklace

This unbeaten filly will take a lot of stopping if in the same shape. She plundered French Group 1 Classics on her last two starts. Stamina proven and equally effective on any ground, she is hard to fault. Likely to menace from midfield before pouncing.

5 Moments Of Joy

Has run some good races but is clearly not up to this class and is expected to again play a pacemaking role for stablemate Diamond Necklace.