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July 30 Nassau Stakes preview

Diamond Necklace to shine yet again

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Diamond Necklace - Diamond Necklace (Ryan Moore) ploughed through attritional conditions to land the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on her reappearance on May 10, Coolmore has opted to continue down the French route for the unbeaten filly's Classic season by contesting the Group 1 Prix de Diane (2,100m) at Chantilly on June 14. PHOTO: SCOOPYDGA

Diamond Necklace and Ryan Moore recombine in Goodwood.

PHOTO: SCOOPYDGA

1 Friendly Soul

Career highlight came with a Group 1 win over this trip at ParisLongchamp in October 2024. A long absence followed but her super third – with no luck – in a Royal Ascot Group 2 shows that the ability is still there.

2 See The Fire

Just failed to grab this Group 1 prize in 2024 though things did not go her way in it in 2025. This classy and brave filly can gain her first Group 1 if in the same sort of shape that saw her land a Group 2 at York in May.

3 Botagoz

A straightforward filly clearly on the up. She also looked to much appreciate the rise to a similar trip when grabbing a last-stride victory against an odds-on favourite in a Group 3 at Newcastle in June. Just needs to prove herself Group 1 quality now.

4 Diamond Necklace

This unbeaten filly will take a lot of stopping if in the same shape. She plundered French Group 1 Classics on her last two starts. Stamina proven and equally effective on any ground, she is hard to fault. Likely to menace from midfield before pouncing.

5 Moments Of Joy

Has run some good races but is clearly not up to this class and is expected to again play a pacemaking role for stablemate Diamond Necklace.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.