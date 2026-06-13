Diamond Necklace to keep gem of a run going

Diamond Necklace (Ryan Moore) ploughed through attritional conditions to land the Group 1 Poule d'Essai des Pouliches (1,600m) at ParisLongchamp on her reappearance on May 10, Coolmore has opted to continue down the French route for the unbeaten filly's Classic season by contesting the Group 1 Prix de Diane (2,100m) at Chantilly on June 14.

1 Evolutionist

From a UK stable that has plundered this Classic before. Proved herself a classy filly for 2026 when winning a ParisLongchamp Group 3 before a strong-finishing second of 19 in a Group 1 Classic at Newmarket. Expected to get this trip, if so, a major contender.

2 Moments Of Joy

Some good efforts in strong company as a 2YO but her two starts in 2026 when sixth and fourth in Group 3 company at The Curragh and York respectively do not give grounds for confidence in this.

3 Habibi

A winner of two races. Has handled a rise in class well enough in March, latterly when fourth in a 2,000m ParisLongchamp Group 2 just failing to quicken late on. Still, remains hard to imagine her winning this.

4 Evita

A convincing winner here on her debut and performing well at a higher level since, most recently when looking to have a winning chance in a 2,000m ParisLongchamp Group 2, until unable to match two rivals late on. Some further progress needed.

5 Pink Panthera

Has already raced over further, having finished third in a 2,200m Listed race at ParisLongchamp before landing a Listed event at a Provincial track. A talented filly but likely to be an outsider, most likely playing for place money.

6 Esna

Could not build on her fine Group 1 fourth at ParisLongchamp last October when returning for 2026 at Newmarket. But she proved herself as superior to that when outgalloping some better fancied rivals in a 2,000m Listed event at Newbury. This trip looks right.

7 Inis Mor

Despite the weak pace not thought to favour her, she proved too strong for her seven rivals in the sprint to the wire at Goodwood in Listed class in May. This trip looks fine and it is possible that she could run into the money in this French Classic.

8 Diamond Necklace

Will surely start favourite having stretched her unbeaten record to four with a straightforward victory in a 1,600m Group 1 Classic – the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches – at ParisLongchamp in May, looking even better than before. Bred for this longer trip, this exciting filly will be hard to beat.

9 Felicitas

Won her first two starts and then was raised into a Group 3 over a similar trip to this at York, continuing to respond to pressure up the straight and only just failing. This has been her target since then and she could easily make a big impact.

10 Green Spirit

Won her first four starts, before finding only the brilliant Diamond Necklace too strong in a ParisLongchamp Group 1. Again found that filly too good when third in a 1,600m Group 1 ParisLongchamp Classic in May. This longer trip needs to help, but it might.

11 Lilt

She has won both starts in the style of an exciting filly, latterly in Listed grade at York. Good chances of lasting this longer trip and, though this represents a sharp rise in class, her trainer rarely overfaces his horses. Interesting.