Diamond hits 5 for 5 in Diane

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Diamond Necklace (Ryan Moore, No. 8) keeping her unbeaten run going in the Group 1 Prix de Diane (2,100m) at Chantilly on June 14.

Coolmore’s Irish star three-year-old filly Diamond Necklace did not have things all her own way at Chantilly on June 14, but still outran her 10 peers in the €1 million (S$1.48 million) Group 1 Prix de Diane (2,100m) to preserve her invincibility.

A blistering pace set by stablemate Moments Of Joy (Wayne Lordan) and rival Esna (James Doyle) did play into the hands of Diamond Necklace, but trouble soon loomed as the overwhelming $8 favourite (on the Singapore Pools tote) was angled out by Ryan Moore towards the middle of the course upon straightening.

The daughter of St Mark’s Basilica had to toil hard against two unlikely challengers over the final 300 metres to earn that five-from-five record, 20-1 outsider and fellow UK raider Inis Mor (Oisin Murphy) and even longer 50-1 shot Pink Panthera (Tony Piccone) for the home team.

Pink Panthera drew first blood as she hit the front first, but Diamond Necklace rallied bravely to foil a huge upset in France’s best-known Classic after the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe by a neck.

The gutsy victory not only handed O’Brien a second Diane trophy after that earned with Joan Of Arc in 2021, but also, and more remarkably, a seventh spring Classic victory (out of a possible 10) across France, England and Ireland this season.

Ballydoyle’s Irish master trainer’s previous major successes in 2026 included Precise in the Irish 1,000 Guineas, Gstaad in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, True Love in the English 1,000 Guineas, Christmas Day in the Epsom Derby and Constitution River in the Prix du Jockey Club.

The remaining two are, of course, Diamond Necklace in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (French 1000 Guineas) and now the Prix de Diane.

“We have always believed she possessed tremendous class,” said O’Brien. “She was unbeaten last year. Ryan gave her a wonderful ride in the Guineas this season, just as he did today.”

Michael Lee