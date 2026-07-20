Deepone has what it takes to beat them all

Race 1 (1,100m)

Improving juvenile fillies to note for the future.

(3) APPARITION did what was required to win on debut and looks to have more to come.

(2) QUEEN LEILA is consistent and did look dangerous last time. She is dropping in trip.

(1) NIGHTSHINE won easily before trying his luck in the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe (1,400m). He is much better than that run suggests and can bounce back to best over the shorter distance.

(6) PROUD MARY has not done badly. She has a light weight and could have more to come after a break.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(5) MINERVA FAE finished a promising second to Apparition. If the latter maintains his unbeaten record in Race 1, she too should be hard to beat.

(2) STAGGERWING ran a creditable second in open company last time. She must have a big say again.

(1) SOCIAL GRACES had some support on debut but won better than the margin suggests and should relish the ground.

(4) LIFE’S TREASURES has met high-class individuals. She could get closer in her first run back from a rest.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Irish-bred (4) MISSION TO MARS produced an eye-catching debut effort finishing second at the Vaal. It was a creditable run from a wide gate, and he should go on to open his account.

(5) ANGLE OF ATTACK has made breathing noises but will be having his third start and has more to come after making progress in a decent race last time.

(8) UNCLE BOB was still quite inexperienced in his second outing but did kick on as well and needs to be included.

(2) GIVE ME A CHANCE is not without a chance of earning.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Hawwaam filly (1) KORCULA is knocking on the door.

Juvenile (9) SHABEEN QUEEN progressed nicely second time and looks a threat.

(3) FLYING WORLD had finished second twice before her last-start fourth. It could be the right race to open her account as she has drawn well.



(2) Twelfth Of Never was disappointing last time but finished second two starts ago. Watch her.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Exciting Pinnacle Stakes race.

(1) DEEPONE, a Study Of Man entire, brings fair form from Ireland. He has solid form over this type of distance and could be one that attracts betting support.

2025 Gauteng Guineas winner (3) PARISIAN WALKWAY is taking his place as well. He is back from a layoff but has won fresh and must be respected.

(4) MONEY HEIST was probably a touch too far back at Greyville last time. His last win came at this venue and he should have every chance.

Last-start winner (7) GRAN CANARIA is not to be taken lightly either.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) DEAR DOC showed something like his best form when racing after gelding last time. He can only improve and has run well over the distance.

(7) NARETOI did not get the best of runs in transit last time. He has run some fair races of late but will need to overcome a wide draw again.

(5) RED SPARROW did not disgrace herself when third after jumping from the widest gate last time. The Brett Webber-trained 4YO could be hard to peg back if allowed to dictate the race.



(4) THE MIGHTIEST has won at this venue and she can upset.

Race 7 (2,000m)

Competitive race.

(9) HOPSCOTCH has run two decent races in a row. If she can maintain the form, she could finally notch up her second victory.

(3) PLAY WITH FIRE finished fourth in a stronger race last time. She has much in her favour and could have the edge again.

(7) HAT FURIOUS has won and placed in his last two starts over this trip. Keep an eye on him.

(1) ART NOUVEAU has upset claims.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) FRERE JACQUES impressed in his penultimate start. He had excuses in his last start when trying his luck over 1,600m in KwaZulu-Natal, and he should go close.

(4) FATHER CHRISTMAS was not far behind him the last time they met and he had excuses in his last start. It will be interesting to see how the pair go as it is their first try on this track.

(1) BLIZZARD QUEST must be a threat on the back of his third over the track and trip last time. He has a 1.5kg claim and a better draw.

(5) FOSTINOVO did well with a big weight last time. Include him.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) SHOREYBOMBA should be well-placed from a decent gate and he may just prefer the drop in trip.

(2) UBERMENSCH has done well racing from the front and could go all the way.



(5) LONGSWORD has much in his favour and could finally get back to winning ways. He won over this distance earlier in his career.

(9) KOTINOS has a say on his last-start second but he needs to get the timing right.

Race 10 (1,160m)

(1) ONE TIGER is taking his time to notch up that second career win, but he has run decent races since his maiden win. It could be his day.

(4) QUIET WINTER has run two good races in a row. She should have every chance.



Juvenile (2) WHATSDAMATTERWITHU won in good style first-up after gelding and is open to improvement. He must be respected.

(5) VALIEVA has not been far off but needs to find more for the win. She has drawn towards the outside which may be favourable.