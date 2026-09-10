Day Two looks to be the one over the 2,000m trip

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) PRINCESS CHANTE was outpaced on debut but ran on well. She could be the right one in a competitive opening race.

(1) STORM BALLET makes her local debut but would not be a surprise winner.

Both (11) NORMA DELPHINE and (9) CAMBIASO are making their debuts and could be threats.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) LOVE FROM AFAR is knocking hard at the door and could score from a very good draw.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING has been consistent for some time now and should be a threat back on the grass.

(3) WINDOW TO MY SOUL is better than his last run would suggest and could contest the finish.

(10) CARAVANTOVACCARES was disqualified from his intended debut last week and could upset.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(2) WILD FIG has won three of his last four starts and was a cracking runner-up last time. He can bounce back to beat these rivals.

(3) ABOVE THE HORIZON broke a string of seconds with a good win and should be a live danger in this.

(4) LAGUNA VERDE is often a threat and is clearly not out of it.

(5) TERMINATOR is capable of an upset on best form.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(4) JOKER MAN showed a form return last time and should be suited to this course and distance.

(10) ACTION AMERICA gets weight from his rivals and can win a race of this nature.

(5) SILVONIAN remains in very good shape and deserves the utmost respect.

(8) MONTELENA is hinting at a form return and could like this track and trip.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(5) ROOSTER BRADSHAW makes his local debut but is well drawn and should be suited to this course and distance.

(7) MY LUCKY CHARM is also capable of scoring.

(3) BLAME IT ON ME reminded us of what he can do with a good win last time and is a threat if they let him run loose again.

(4) GIVETHATMANABELLS did too much too soon last time and is a big runner if given a patient ride.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) DAFFODIL DELIGHT has not been showing her best on the Polytrack of late. She can bounce back to beat these rivals if they stay on the turf this week.

Stablemates (7) RED BIRCH and (8) QUEEN OF JAZZ have been solid on this surface. Can be surprise winners.

(5) Marketa is not without claims.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) ASTRONOMICAL BOY returns from a break but could win on local debut.

(3) ROAMING SPIRIT has been in good form of late and must be respected.

(4) FRENCH FLAME is another Dean Smith-trained runner that must be considered a possible winner.

(5) BACK FROM WAR makes a local debut and could make the frame.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) PYRO EDITION is in good form. He would possibly prefer a bit further but gets the vote to score in a competitive last race.

(3) HOSPICES DE BEAUNE is consistent and deserves a win.

(6) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B is course and distance suited and is clearly not out of it.

(7) ROYAL DAWN has improved of late and represents an in-form trainer.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) MIST IN MARYLAND was touched off when making her Poly debut. She has the best of the draw again and can go one better.

(7) FORTHEGOODTIMES finished ahead of Mist In Maryland when they last met on the turf with Forthegoodtimes the hot favourite. Mist In Maryland has the Poly experience and the draw.

(5) PACIFIC MOOD makes her Poly debut and is back from a break. Her last run was in feature company and she can do better.

(2) CARTEL QUEEN has shown her best recent form on the Poly but does go the extra furlong.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(10) BIG DIPPER caught the eye on debut when running on nicely from the worst of the draw in soft ground. He has another wide draw but looks progressive.

(5) RUN GEORGE RUN has poor form on the turf, his one good effort over this course and distance behind a subsequent winner.

(4) DEE DAY is a long-time battler but improved last run and has a money chance.

(6) KA CHOW was not too far back under his light weight at his last start. He carries a similar burden this time around and can place.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(3) NAVAJO DANCER is way overdue for his next win. But he has been close-up at recent outings and his best form has been on the Poly.

(2) KAAPSE KLOPSE goes very well on the Poly and was a smart third on the turf last time. From the best of the draw he has plenty in his favour.

(5) MASTER SILVANO has consistent form on the Poly and was a narrowly beaten favourite behind (6) VICTOR RAIL and is 1.5kg better off in the handicap.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(5) QUEEN OF DENMARK takes on males but has been close-up at her last two and goes well on the Poly. She has a handy weight and the opposition is not strong.

(4) WISEDOM SEEKER made a fair debut in a strong maiden field. He has only had one outing and can make big improvement.

(6) GRAND TOUR made a fair debut at long odds and should come on from that effort and could make the required improvement.

(3) ALL ABOUT ME found some market support at long odds last start. He is lightly raced with a light weight and one to watch.

Race 13 (1,800m)

(6) CRIMSON FLAME found some market support on debut and only just failed. The outing should have brought him on.

Hollywood Racing’s retained riders have swopped mounts but (7) TARANAKI NOMAD is better off at the weights with (1) SCOTT’S BAR but the extra 200m could better suit the New Zealand-bred.

(4) SUTTER’S MILL has his first run for Kom Naidoo and the stable is in form. He can improve on his Highveld form.

Race 14 (2,000m)

(4) DANCING ON A CLOUD won his last race on the Poly. He has a claiming apprentice up and should be competitive.

(1) I AM CLASSY has improved with cheek pieces and although this race is over ground, his inside draw could prove significant.

Veteran (8) NATIONAL DREAM is down in class with a top rider aboard and can feature.

(6) PRINCESS PALACE was supported last run. Has dropped three pounds in the handicap.

Race 15 (2,000m)

(10) DAY TWO is lightly raced and hardly been out of the money. He goes well this trip and should be competitive.

(3) NO PRESSURE won well last start over course and distance and can defy the handicapper.

(7) RED CARDINAL was second best behind No Pressure last time. He has to make up two lengths on his rival but is 1.5kg better off.

(4) GARDENER’S PRIDE is likely to set the pace. With a handy weight he could prove difficult to peg back.

Race 16 (1,600m)

(10) TWOCANTANGO is coming on the right way and has been close-up in his last two since returning from a length break. He will enjoy this trip on the Poly.

(6) HEAVEN’S WILL is slowly dropping in the handicap. He steps up over a more suitable trip with a handy weight.

(5) GREEN MILE is a Poly specialist who won well last time and can go well again.

(7) THE WOLF takes on stronger but should be in the mix.