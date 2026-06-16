Day 2 is all about clash of 2 titans

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Ombudsman, Daryz cross swords in Prince Of Wales’s Stakes but others are no slouch

Ombudsman (William Buick) leaving runner-up Anmaat (Jim Crowley) in the dust in the 2025 Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes (2,100m) at Royal Ascot on June 18, 2025.

– Two of the highest-rated horses in the world, Ombudsman and Daryz, are set for a mouth-watering clash in the £1 million (S$1.7 million) Group 1 Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (2,004m), the highlight of the second day of Royal Ascot on June 17.

If there had been any doubt before, Ombudsman announced his elite middle-distance status in 2025 with victory in this race.

It was a win that appeared remote at some stage as William Buick searched for space to challenge up the Ascot straight but, once the gaps came, Ombudsman’s response was electric.

His trademark acceleration and determination have resulted in two more Group 1 triumphs – in York’s Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (2,063m) on Aug 20, 2025 and Meydan’s Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) in the United Arab Emirates on March 28.

There followed a two-month break before preparing for this race with a narrow victory in the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes (1,990m) at Sandown on May 28.

With only a neck to spare over the progressive Gethin on that occasion, Buick said he was never concerned he might finish second-best.

“There was never a moment’s worry. He had to give weight to some genuine Stakes performers, but John and Thady (Gosden) had him spot-on for what he needed to do there and he is a horse who will always do what is needed,” he said.

A genuine fast pace along with anticipated quick ground will be important factors in Ombudsman’s favour.

Daryz won the 2025 Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) with a thrilling head victory over his main rival in Wednesday’s feature, Minnie Hauk.

The Aga Khan Studs ward has since done something rarely achieved by an Arc winner by successfully dropping back in trip.

Those two Group 1 ParisLongchamp victories this year – April’s Prix Ganay (2,100m) and the Prix Aga Khan IV (Prix d’Ispahan, 1,850m) – were both won in devastating style, catching even trainer Francis-Henri Graffard by surprise.

“He amazed me with his powerful turn of foot in those two races this spring. We need to look after him carefully as he is a strong and powerful horse who likes to dictate what he wants to do,” said the Aga Khan Studs’ No. 1 trainer.

“But I think I have him where I want him physically and mentally in preparation for this great race at Ascot.”

The muscular son of Sea The Stars will be partnered as usual by Mickael Barzalona.

So much of the discussion has centred on the confrontation between Ombudsman and Daryz that it is easy to overlook some other serious middle-distance performers who will line up in the feature.

Before her 2025 Arc second, Minnie Hauk had landed a Group 1 trio of the English Oaks (2,405m), Irish Oaks (2,400m) and Yorkshire Oaks (2,371m).

She was well below her brilliant best in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup (2,100m) at The Curragh on May 24, but Aidan O’Brien has already moved on.

“We’ve just put a line through her run there,” he said.

“What happened was that the pace went out of the race and she had no chance from where she was. Ryan (Moore) looked after her once her chance had gone.”

The impressive winner that day was the Ed Walker-trained Almaqam, ridden by Kieran Shoemark, who romped to a decisive two-length victory over the George Scott-trained Bay City Roller.

The New Bay colt could hardly have franked that form any better when winning the Group 1 Coronation Cup (2,405m) at Epsom on June 6. Good ground or slower would play best into Almaqam’s hands.

The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes is carded as Race 3 on the UK race card at Singapore Pools and will be run at 11.20pm (Singapore time) on June 17. HKJC