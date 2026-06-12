Dawsons’ stayer to Enflame Winter Stakes

Race 1 (1,200m)

Visiting (1) TENAREEF found good market support on debut. He was a well-beaten fourth but in excellent time and from the best of the draws from a top stable, he should be right there.

(4) LENOXX was narrowly beaten last time but has improved with each outing and should be at his peak. Just behind Lennox was (3) DEONARIE who made his debut at long odds. Drawn alongside each other she should be in it.

(7) KID FROM THE SOUTH found some support on debut and was not far back on soft ground. Any market support must be taken seriously.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) SWEET GREEN was a beaten favourite at her last run after a smart debut. She has been rested but does look progressive.

(11) PACIFIC MOOD has the widest draw but showed up well when racing green on debut. The experience should bring her on lengths.

(10) QUERARISTINYFERARI

has only been firing on five cylinders and has been a beaten favourite at her last two. Her last run was on the Poly and the switch back to turf could bring out the best.

First-timer (1) SWEET CHERRY has the best of the draws and one to watch in the market.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Ricky Maingard’s runners are unbeaten since arriving in KZN and (6) ZAGREB can continue that trend. The grey come from steady Cape form and will be a big runner if taking to the Polytrack.

(4) LIGHT THE FIRE was not far behind recent Grade 2 winner Viking Leader in his penultimate start and was second behind Maingard’s Pretti United last time.

(7) BARRY’S BOY was caught late when trying Poly for the first time. Gets some relief from the saddle.

(3) UBUNTU OF PEACE started at long odds on debut on the Poly and should come on from that effort from a favourable draw.

(1) DONMAGOO has been holding form and from a plum draw should be competitive again.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(11) DEFINITELY YES has a wide draw but has shown up well in both starts from similar gates at his last two on the Poly. With a useful 4kg claimer aboard he looks to be the stable elect.

(8) LITTLE BOY BLUE enjoyed his Poly debut and finished ahead of Definitely Yes last time but is now 5kg worse off in the handicap for a two-length beating.

(5) BANGLADESH won well first run back from a long break. He does seem to have problems but is fit and well. He looks progressive.

(1) GORGEOUS GUY has dropped in the ratings and has the best of the draws. He has been consistent on the turf and the switch to Poly could bring out the best.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) MOHAVE PRINCE has won three of his last four starts and was second on the other. He got a five-pound penalty for his last win but Garth Puller has booked Rachel Venniker with her 1.5kg allowance and he can follow up.

(3) GIMMEFABULOUS has been up against much stronger at recent outings. She takes on males again but looks capable in this field.

(11) UZWANO is 1.5kg better off with Mohave Prince taking in Venniker’s allowance but he has drawn wide. That could make the difference.

(8) OFFICER IN COMMAND has been dropping slowly in the ratings but with a senior jockey aboard he should do better than his last two.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(9) DAY TWO shed his maiden over the distance and is lightly raced. He showed up well first run out of the maidens on the Poly and the switch back to turf could suit.

(13) NO PRESSURE was touched off last run and has shown up well in two starts since his maiden win. He should stay this trip well.

(12) INTUITIVE SPIRIT stays the trip and has a light weight. He could be the surprise package.

(10) ZENA ROSE has improved on her last two but both were on the Poly. She has won on the turf with Keagan de Melo aboard and can feature.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(7) ENFLAME has done very little wrong in recent starts over ground for the Dawsons. He should go close in the Grade 3 Winter Stakes.

(6) TENPENNY disappointed last run in the soft but prior to that had smart Cape form.

Contracted rider JP Van der Merwe rides ahead of Native Ruler who has good form in strong company, although yet to get this trip.

(4) SHOOT THE RAPIDS stays well and was runner-up at his last two. He needs a win to gain a Durban July entry.

(5) HOLDING THUMBS may just have needed his last run. This trip will suit and he is a big runner.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(6) CATS PAJAMAS will be in line for some of the features in the next two months but he is a class act and the drop in trip and a big weight will not stop him.

(7) CIRCUMBENDIBUS has come good in KZN and has been in cracking form. The trip suits and he gets 2.5kg relief from the saddle in apprentice Sifiso Bungane who knows the gelding well.

(14) KING OF THE GAULS has a difficult draw but is quick and cannot be written off.

(4) TALK TO THE MASTER is another down in trip but also in mustard form with a handy weight.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(9) BLACK EAGLE comes with smart Cape form and Sean Veale knows him well. He was a beaten favourite on the Poly last run and can go one better.

(11) SERENGETTI SUN is lightly raced and takes on males. However, she ran a smart race behind champion Asiya Phambili last time and with a two-pound drop in the handicap she should at least be competitive in another tough race.

(3) MISS WORLD made a winning debut for her new stable over course and distance. She is ultra consistent and can win again.

(8) WARRIOR ROYALE was rested after her last win. She is smart but may just need it.