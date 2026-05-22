Daryz honours his late owner Aga Khan in style

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Arc hero wins former Prix d’Ispahan in style while UK nabs trifecta in Prix Vicomtesse

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Daryz (Mickael Barzalona) winning the Group 1 Prix Aga Khan IV (1,850m) unopposed at ParisLongchamp on May 21.

The inaugural €250,000 (S$371,000) Group 1 Prix Aga Khan IV (1,850m) at ParisLongchamp on May 21 could not have gone to script any better with hot favourite Daryz strolling in to the easiest of wins in the race named after his owner.

On form alone, the Sea Of Stars colt was streets ahead of his four rivals, even if international Group 1 winner Sosie and, to a lesser degree, Leffard, were no complete pushovers.

However, the more eagerly anticipated outcome at this offbeat Thursday marquee meeting at Paris’ premier racecourse, was to see the iconic emerald and red epaulettes colours shine in a time-honoured feature previously known as the Prix d’Ispahan and now bearing the name of Daryz’s late owner-breeder, His Highness the Aga Khan.

Sent out at the prohibitive odds of $6 on the Singapore Pools tote, the 2025 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero never gave any cause for concern to his connections headed by the Aga Khan’s eldest daughter Princess Zahra Aga Khan and his legion of supporters.

Slotted by regular partner Mickael Barzalona right into the middle of a peloton travelling in Indian file at a steady clip, the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained Daryz was never out of second gear.

Once Barzalona slipped more leather upon straightening up, the die was all but cast.

Leffard (Cristian Demuro) did his best to hang on to his momentary lead after he passed race-leader Qilin Queen (Kieran Shoemark), but quickly surrendered when Daryz pinned his ears back and was off and gone in a heartbeat.

He cantered to the post by a widening 3½ lengths, the same winning margin at his first-up win from his Arc triumph in the Group 1 Prix Ganay (2,100m) on April 26.

Finishing even further adrift another four lengths away was Sosie (Maxime Guyon) who went through his gears late to pip Qilin Queen for third by a head.

Bookmakers have wasted no time in slashing Daryz’s 7-4 odds into 11-8 for the Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2,000m) at Royal Ascot on June 17 following the galloping lesson.

The weight of expectations will, however, again be unbearable for Graffard, who, despite Daryz’s undisputed superiority on May 21, was heaving a huge sigh of relief at the winner’s circle.

“Given the comeback performance he had produced (in the Prix Ganay), he almost wasn’t allowed to lose,” said the Chantilly trainer to Sky Sports Racing.

“What matters today is that the public was able to see his turn of foot, the same acceleration he displayed in the Arc and then in the Ganay.

“That is what makes him a special horse. Most importantly, he has handled the transition from three to four very well.

“A tremendous amount of work is done every morning by the entire team to keep him focused on his job.”

A calmer temperament seems to be another trait he has picked up along the way.

“He was as cool as a cucumber,” said owner Princess Zahra.

“To have a horse that is so flexible in terms of distance and so steady in terms of performance – he didn’t seem to be bothered by anything in the race.

“I was telling my daughter when they accelerated in the straight, ‘don’t go too soon’. He could have done it from anywhere else.

“I know that sounds awful but you know what I mean. He had the resources to get to the post.

“If anything, he was less keen than last time but that was his seasonal debut.

“I guess he is learning. Now we see the fully developed racehorse.”

The second Group 1 race of the programme saw a UK invasion led by $32 chance Caballo De Mar (Oisin Murphy) digging deep in the shadows of the post to grab the Prix Vicomtesse Vigier (3,100m) by a neck from Santorini Star (Tom Marquand) with the fast-finishing Al Riffa (Dylan Browne McMonagle) third another short head away.

“He just tries so hard and he’s such a character,” said winning trainer George Scott.

“The team do such a such a good job with him. He’s one in a million.”

A hardy five-year-old gelding by Phoenix Of Spain, Caballo De Mar is no stranger to Group 1 success and France having captured the Prix du Cadran (4,000m) – his only elite victory prior to the Vicomtesse – at the Arc meeting on Oct 4, 2025.

“He’s done it more than once now but he still always seems to be underestimated,” added Scott.

“I couldn’t believe that he was about 20-1 at one point and I almost queued up but there were so many people.

“He got such a good ride; Oisin is a rare talent. He’s an amazing horseman and we’re pleased to have him on board today.”

manyan@sph.com.sg