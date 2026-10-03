Daryz all set for the Arc double

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Aga Khan’s promising 4YO star to become first colt to pull off feat since Alleged in 1978

French star Daryz (Mickael Barzalona) winning his last start in the Group 2 Prix Foy (2,400m) at ParisLongchamp on Sept 6.

PARIS – Daryz’s super acceleration up the ParisLongchamp straight must give him an exciting chance of becoming the first dual Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) winning colt since Alleged in 1978 in the Oct 4 spectacular.

Confidence was not dampened either at a ceremony in Paris on Oct 1 when the four-year-old galloper was allocated stall five for the €5 million (S$7.2 million) feature.

Apart from his thrilling defeat of Minnie Hauk on this day last year, Daryz has dismantled his opponents on six other occasions at ParisLongchamp, most recently when setting himself up for this challenge in the Group 2 Prix Foy (2,400m) on Sept 6.

The opposition is fierce as would be expected in Europe’s richest race, but Daryz’s trainer Francis-Henri Graffard is upbeat and especially with the rare prospect of the race run on good or even fast ground.

“I think the only reason he managed to win on soft ground last year is because he is a very good horse,” said the top Chantilly trainer. “I much prefer quicker ground so that he can really show his turn of foot.”

Graffard also expressed his delight with the way the son of Sea The Stars came through his final piece of serious work in Chantilly on Sept 29.

“Mickael (Barzalona) found him very athletic even more so than before the Prix Foy. He is in great shape physically, which is exactly what I wanted to see before Sunday,” said Graffard.

Graffard and owners Aga Khan Studs also have an intriguing alternative chance with the sharply progressive Varandir, who made his own claim when smoothly landing the Group 2 Prix Niel (2,400m) on Sept 6.

It was the perfect three-year-old Arc trial for the Zarak colt who will come from gate four on Sunday.

Varandir’s only career defeat in five starts came when just half-of-a-length fourth in a riveting finish to ParisLongchamp’s mid-summer highlight, the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris (2,400m) on July 14.

The winner was Maltese Cross, who bravely squeezed through a gap, earning plenty of plaudits in the process.

Under a 5lb (2.27kg) penalty, Maltese Cross built on that in August when mastering two Group 1 winners in York’s Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes (2,371m) and ever since then, the colt has been high on many a list for Arc glory.

Like Daryz, Maltese Cross is a son of Sea The Stars and similar to Graffard, his trainer William Haggas is very pleased about the predicted good or faster ground for Tom Marquand’s mount, who is drawn in gate 11.

“The first time he showed me real speed, also getting out of a tricky spot, was in the Grand Prix de Paris,” said Haggas, whose Sea Of Class got to within a short neck of winning the 2018 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

“He was even better at York and that’s what I like about him. In every single race he has had this year, he has been better than the previous one.

“Everyone wants to win the Arc, and we think we can give it a good shot with Maltese Cross.”

The Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe is carded as Race 5 on the France race card on Singapore Pools and will be run at 10.05pm (Singapore time) on Oct 4. HKJC