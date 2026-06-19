Curious Girl is ready to pop the question

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) RIFF RAFF BOY makes his Poly debut but has faced song company at his last two although over a furlong further.

(8) QUERARI DANCER disappointed in the Allan Robertson but had smart form prior to that and should feature in this company in spite of a wide draw.

(7) AMC ROY’S FANTASY shed her maiden on the Poly last time out and Andrew Fortune stays aboard.

(1) PREDATOR’S CROWN finished second on debut but should come on from that run and has the best of the draws off a handy weight.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) FORTRESS OF FIRE boasts some useful form in strong company. He made his Poly debut last time and can come on from that.

(3) HATHIGHWAYTOTHESKY made a smart Poly debut and has some useful Highveld form to back her claims. She has a light weight and a good draw.

(9) MAGIC SURPRISE has shown up well in two competitive races since his last win on the Poly.

(7) TARA STAR is quick and the switch to the Poly with Richard Fourie aboard could see her home.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(4) HAT’S QUEEN was a beaten favourite over course and distance last time. She has this field stone-cold at the weights.

(2) BLIZZARDBOY has improved with blinkers removed and over ground. He may be the biggest danger.

(3) FINE WINE is comfortable on the Poly and has been in good form of late.

(5) PRINCE OF TROY was close-up on the Poly last start and has a handy weight to shoulder.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(11) OWNER OF CREATION is a long-time maiden but has come good on the Poly of late and can finally break the ice in modest company. However, that he never quite gets home is of concern.

(10) WATER HYACINTH steps up in trip and has improved at her last two.

(4) LIZ HURLEY was disappointing last run when lacking a finished effort after starting favourite. She is back on turf and she can make amends.

(6) DOG SOLDIER showed pace in his last start and could be coming to hand.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Tricky Open Maiden.

(10) QUEEN OF THE AIR has been a beaten favourite at her last two. She has dropped five points in the ratings and could now be more competitive.

(5) TEARS OF THE SUN was much improved first up on the Poly. The stable has stuck with Chad Little as pilot.

(2) AMERICA FIRST improved nicely second time out and now steps up in trip. She is one to follow closely in the market.

(8) VALLI GAL is a struggling maiden but is seldom too far back but does seem to prefer the Poly.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(6) CURIOUS GIRL did not get home last run against males after a winning streak over ground. She has won over the trip and rates the one to beat.

There are a host of rivals on the (7) GERBERA form line with little separating a number of rivals. Sean Tarry’s filly is still on the up and can confirm the result.

James Crawford saddles a potential winner in (4) DUCHESS OF PALOMA while the step-up in trip could suit.

(3) PLUM PUDDING is also strongly in the mix and she stays the trip.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) PALACE PRINCE is the highest rated runner but his recent form has not been inspiring. However, he comes from a smart stable with their only runner on the day.

(10) GOLDEN OPERATOR was a touch disappointing in a feature last run after coming off two straight wins. He has the widest draw but has improved in blinkers.

(8) AMELIA’S LEGACY found it tough going in the WSB Fillies Guineas behind Wish List but came out of it with smart efforts in useful enough company.

(3) CLEARTHERUNWAY is seldom far back and the form of his last run has been franked.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) SPACE MISSION is way better than his last start. He is consistent and goes well this trip although he makes his Poly debut.

(4) THE GLIDING FISH won a game race under a big weight last time. The Poly suits and he can follow up.

(9) WAR EMPEROR was a recent maiden winner but had consistent form prior to that victory.

(5) RUN TO RIO has been close-up at his last two and has come to hand again.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) WINTER IN LONDON has a big weight but is down in class with a 1.5kg allowance.

(11) INDECENT PROPOSAL has the widest draw but goes well on the Poly and is holding form well.

(3) TOMMY GREANEY raced in feature company last start after his maiden win. One to watch in the betting.

(8) MISTY METAL took on much stronger last start and was not far behind. She makes her Poly debut.