Cruise Control is suited by Poly course and distance

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) HERE COMES JOHNNY has proven to be better on turf and is overdue for a first win.

(2) ALESIAN BEAU is knocking at the door and could score.

(5) PALME D’OR showed vast improvement last week and could have more to offer.

(3) PRETTY BOY has not enjoyed the Polytrack of late and could surprise.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(4) MY SUNSHINE is raiding from the Western Cape and should make a bold bid at beating these rivals.

(9) COCO BEACH is better than her last run would suggest and should fight out the finish.

(1) BURNING DESIRE has been knocking loudly at the door and could go one place better.

(8) CAMDEN SQUARE has improved of late and must be respected.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(10) TAKEACHANCEONME makes her local debut. She has some fair form and could be ready to score.

(6) HOT BLOODED is improving. Would not be a surprise winner.

(1) TIME HONORED is threatening to win a race and must be respected for that.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING is consistent and could do even better back on the turf.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) PRETTY AWESOME won well on debut and was not disgraced in her second start. She steps up in distance which she should be looking for.

(9) TOKYO PRINCESS has been good of late and should fight out the finish.

(3) BOSNAY is not reliable but is quite capable of contesting the finish.

(5) FONTE is coming off a maiden success and could be better than rated.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) KLEINZEE is unbeaten in six starts on the Poly. Her record on turf is clearly not as good but she can add another win to her tally.

(2) ONCIDIUM does look to be improving and was a solid winner last time.

(3) STREISAND makes her local debut and could improve.

(4) WISHES AND DREAMS is back up for trainer Alan Greeff. Looks course and distance suited.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) ABOVE THE HORIZON did not show his best last time. He is better than that and has a chance in a very open race.

(5) ACTION AMERICA is clearly better than his last runs would suggest and could be included in larger exotic permutations.

(6) ANATOLIAN SILVER and (7) TOO LATE MY MATE are both threatening a winning turn.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) CRUISE CONTROL impressed in his latest win on the Poly and can follow up over a course and distance that suit him.

(7) ASTRONOMICAL BOY quickened well when scoring over this course and distance last time. Jockey Craig Zackey gets the ride.

(3) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD has won his last start this track and trip. Does not go down easily.

(4) FAIRY KNIGHT has not been at his very best of late but always remains a danger.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(3) SILVAN MISTRESS seemed to find the distance too short last time. She has won over this course and distance before and deserves respect for that.

Stable companion and Richard Fourie-ridden (1) WILD FIG has won four of his last five starts and must be respected for that.

(2) WORLD OF ROYALTY has struggled of late but has made the trip from the Gauteng and could be a threat.

(4) TERMINATOR is another who can fight out the finish

Race 9 (1,200m)

(8) FORTHEGOODTIMES has not finished far back in all three starts and was a beaten favourite in her last two. Hard to beat.

(9) MEGHAN’S DIAMOND has consistent Highveld form and showed some improvement with first-time blinkers. She makes her local debut.

Of the first-timers, (3) HEY SMILEY and Sean Tarry’s runner (1) MISS BARBADOS are the ones to watch.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(8) ROXBURY PARK was a clear second behind rank outsider Hadrian’s Wall on debut but has plenty behind him. He should come on from that effort.

(7) CLEAN SWEEP was a promising third on debut starting at long odds. He should also improve with the experience.

The filly (6) MEKONG steps up in trip but has ability. She only has 53.5kg to shoulder which will make her dangerous.

First-timer (9) CELERITAS is one to watch in the market.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(4) CHOOKS KISS has been knocking on the door and looks well in here. However, most of her recent form has been on the Poly which is a concern.

(3) BLENHEIM PALACE found her last start well out of her compass and the drop to a mile should see an improved performance.

(12) REMUNERATION has a wide draw to contend with as she makes her local debut. She has shown promising Cape form.

(14) GIMME SUNSHINE is also drawn out but was finishing strongly behind her stable companion Wild And Free on debut, so the extra 200m should help.

Race12 (1,400m)

(5) COAST OF THE SUN was hard-pressed to win last time but it was his first run after a break. He will be put to the test.

(3) MUSTANG HIGHWAY has a better draw, first-time blinkers and a smart claiming apprentice.



(6) THE SWAN SONG followed up on his debut win and should enjoy the extra furlong.

(1) WILD AND FREE is not without claims.

Race 13 (1,400m)

(1) QUICKSTEPGAL returns from a three-month break but has the best of the draw over an ideal trip.

(9) MOCHA BLEND is very well in at the weights but is likely to find this trip too short. Still has solid claims.

(2) GREATERIX made a promising comeback after a long break. He has a good draw and only 52kg.

(12) ZEITZ has a wide draw but does come from off the pace and is effective over the trip.

Race 14 (1,000m)

(4) TUSCAN ROMANCE was much improved in first-time blinkers. She is seldom far back.

(2) JAPURA made a smart return on the Poly after a break. Has smart turf form, too.

(9) ARVERNI PRINCESS has cracking form over the Scottsville track.4kg claim helps her cause.

(10) VISION TO ACHIEVE goes well this course and distance but does have a wide draw.

Race 15 (1,000m)

(8) SOVEREIGN GEM was a beaten favourite last run and is overdue for another victory.

(9) FACINATION has the widest draw but was second at her last three. Second win on the cards.

(7) GRUE OF ICE is battling for her next win but has shown recent signs of coming to hand.

(6) CAPTAIN VENTURA has been a little disappointing of late but has a 4kg claimer aboard.

Race 16 (1,200m)

(8) MATCH THAT takes the Greyville turn for the first time but should have a bright chance.

(2) SOHOT SOWHAT has consistent form since arriving in KZN. Beaten favourite on the Poly last run but her recent win was on turf.

(1) REGENERATION is back from a lengthy lay-off but had been taking on the best. This is easier.

(7) DE VLUGGE is consistent and has a definite money chance.

Race 17 (1,200m)

(4) MYSTICAL MISS was narrowly beaten when taking on stronger last run. Keagan de Melo rides.

(2) ANGEL’S OASIS has useful recent sprint form on the Highveld. Contender with the handy weight.

(12) GRAND APPEAL has the widest draw but his best recent effort has been over track and trip.

(10) WAR REPORTER also comes with smart Highveld form but over further. He may need this.