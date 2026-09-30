Crimson Flash in red-hot form

Race 1 (1,200m)

5 Good Fortune appears to have come through his maiden win in excellent order, judging by a subsequent trial where he won his heat by a margin and in good time relative to the day. It genuinely feels like the penny has dropped, and he can go on with it.

1 Sunny Q has the class to win this, but the map is the concern if he settles too far back. He was beaten as favourite behind Good Fortune last start, yet still did plenty of good work late into sixth.

3 Flash Star has been done no favours by the draw in recent runs, but he showed more positive tactics in a recent trial and a better gate gives him the chance to race that way.

6 Noble Fans has trialled impressively since his first-up run and Zac Purton taking over is a clear positive, although barrier 13 leaves him with work to do.

Race 2 (1,600m)

9 All Are Mine gets every chance to convert third-up after two encouraging efforts, with the inside draw giving him the right run. The Brett Crawford yard is still chasing its first win of the season, but the runners have been performing well and this horse looks to be arriving in good order.

1 Amazing Duck should not have to work nearly as hard early from a better draw than last time, and Purton sticking with him is another positive.

10 Fortune Kingo ran a slashing second on stable debut for Douglas Whyte and looks close to a win. Jerry Chau has barrier 12 to navigate, but the long run to the bend gives him time to find a position.

5 The Concentration had a poor trip from barrier 12 last start, and barrier 4 should give him a much cleaner run.

Race 3 (1,000m)

2 Crimson Flash goes very well fresh and signed off last season as a sprinter in fine form with four wins. He has trialled extremely well for his return and is the testing material.

4 Colourful King loves this track and trip, with two wins and as many seconds from five attempts, and at the weights he is well placed against Crimson Flash. Barrier 7 puts him in the right part of the track and gives him every chance to prove hard to hold out.

7 Magic Control has placed twice in this race before and resumed with an encouraging third to Ka Ying Rising, but 1,000m suits him better than 1,200m.

1 Raging Blizzard has all the weight to carry, but he possesses a sharp sprint when the race shape suits, and was second in this race last season.

Race 4 (1,400m)

7 Solid Car has been threatening to win and comes into this off another run with plenty of merit, having covered ground from barrier 11 before placing third. Barrier 4 is a major map upgrade and he looks ready to convert.

10 Voyage Boss will get every chance from barrier 1, just as he did when last seen finishing third as favourite in a race of this nature, beaten only a neck.

11 Alabama Song is not an easy horse to catch, but his return trial was quiet and encouraging, and this is not a strong race. At his best, he is right in the mix.

6 Prestige Come gets blinkers for the first time, and his trial in the headgear showed enough improvement to make him worth a look at just his third start.

Race 5 (1,000m)

1 Jedi Spurs is a serious horse in the making after creating a huge impression with a wide-margin debut win in Griffin company, backed up by a quick time for the level. He was rolled at very short odds second-up but had an excuse after pulling up with mucus on a rain-affected track, and he looks well placed to bounce straight back.

3 Ka Ying Lightning also made an immediate impact with a strong debut win at this track and trip. His return trials suggest he has come back in excellent order. He shapes as the main danger to Jedi Spurs.

6 Handsome Hero should have come on plenty from his debut fifth, when he was well backed but looked in need of the run.

2 Yee Cheong Glory had been settling back and running on from wide draws before showing improvement from barrier 3 when last seen. He is always a legitimate chance in Class 4.

Race 6 (1,800m)

3 Super Goldendragon won two from nine last season and placed twice more, and still gave the impression there were points in hand. Barrier 4 gives him every chance to pick up where he left off.

1 Victor Supreme will appreciate stepping up to 1,800m after needing his first-up run over the mile, when beaten close to five lengths into ninth. He is better than that and can improve.

13 Star Brose ran second to Super Goldendragon two starts ago. Resumed with a fast-finishing third, continuing his consistent run of form. He maps as a chance again.

7 Lucky Year is overdue after four placings from nine starts, but barrier 13 is the query.

Race 7 (1,200m)

10 Ka Ying Radiance was sent out favourite at his final run last season but suffered a severe early check that effectively ended his chances. Barrier 1 gives him the chance to finally break through.

2 Light Years Glory chases back-to-back wins. Barrier 11 complicates things, but with the right run he will be hard to hold out again.

6 Spirited Steed keeps Purton after the pair combined for a first-up third, and he looks to be improving towards a maiden win.

1 Master Champion is the class-dropper to note, boasting a win and a second from two starts in the grade, while the booking of Nichola Yuen also catches the eye.

[ο]Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Virtus Glory had no luck first-up, racing wide without cover from a poor draw yet still finding enough to fight on for second. Barrier 4 gives him a much cleaner run and he looks ready to win.

1 Almighty Warrior has barrier 11 to overcome first-up. Won smartly over Jedi Spurs last start. His return trials have been very good and he looks set for a bright season.

11 Speedy Power has been trialling well since joining James Cummings, even if like many from the stable so far, he has drawn wide.

5 Prime Ace turned in a very good run on debut for John Size and barrier 1 gives him the platform to take another step forward second-up.

[ο]Race 9 (1,400m)

12 Public Attention rises in class after a first-up second at the top of Class 3. Barrier 2 adds to the appeal and should ensure he maps with all the favours in a competitive race.

4 Top Dragon has looked well in his trials and the reunion with Purton is key. His form tapered off late last season after a Derby preparation, but he looks to have come back in good order.

2 Hot Delight won four of five last season and was a leading Classic Series contender. This is his first 1,400m test and an important guide to how he has returned.

3 Chill Easy strung together two wins in style at the end of last season, scoring by big margins once the cheekpieces went on.

Race 10 (1,400m)

7 Superb Spirit won two of four last season before signing off with a second to Solid State. He steps up to 1,400m fresh, and barrier 4 should give him a sweet run.

3 Aerovolanic will try to make all for the in-form combination of Yuen and Pierre Ng. His first-up run was solid and he looks the one to catch from barrier 1.

14 Master Lucky rises into Class 3 but drops 17 pounds in weight, which brings him right into the race. He should be up on the pace and can prove hard to get past.

1 Chill Buddy was game in defeat first-up and also tackles 1,400m for the first time, giving him another chance to progress.

Race 11 (1,200m)

11 Majestic Valour showed plenty of potential last season with two wins from seven before his form tapered off later in the campaign. He has since switched to Danny Shum, Purton stays on.

1 PI Legend is two from two since joining Crawford. Top weight and barrier 11 are queries, but he still looks a horse capable of climbing higher this season.

4 Super Strong Kid lost ground at the start first-up and settled back in a race that did not suit, yet still performed with merit. Barrier 4 will see him improve.

8 Spicy Standard rises back into Class 3 after a first-up win from barrier 13. With a lot of pace engaged, the race shape should suit.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club