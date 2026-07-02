Course and distance are right up Roman Agent’s alley

Race 1 (1,200m)

A very open race.

(4) INDESTRUCTABLE was improving before a poor performance on the Polytrack. He can bounce back to score if the meeting stays on the grass.

The same could also be said of (2) HERE COMES JOHNNY. He returned from a break and was a disappointment on the Polytrack last time. He was consistent before that on the turf.

(5) GREEN POINT has also been a disappointment on the Polytrack after threatening to win a race on the grass. Seems on the improve and is ready to make amends.

(8) TIPSY and (1) MAGNUS THE GOOD are all capable of making the frame. Include in combination bets.

Race 2 (2,000m)

A very weak race and anything is possible.

(3) EXPLOSIVE GIFT was very unlucky not to win his penultimate start. He was a bitter disappointment last time but could bounce back to score.

Champion jockey Richard Fourie nearly got a victory out of battling maiden (4) NIGHT IN JAPAN last week. He is not aboard her this time around but she is a threat once again.

(5) LYRICS AND SONGS is not reliable but can make the frame.

(1) TOTAL ERUPTION is unreliable too but is also quite capable of scoring at this low level, just like (6) AM STILL WINNING.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) BLACKBERRY BREEZE seemed to need the last run. He is threatening to win and should make a bold bid at beating these rivals.

(7) IM THE BUZZ is threatening to score and should be able to contest the finish.

(2) SLIVER OF SUNSHINE clearly likes the Polytrack and there is always a chance this meeting, like many of late, will be switched to that surface.

(10) Blowin In The Wind does not win out of turn, but her last-start second after a freshen-up puts her in good stead for a forward run in this.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) MADE TO MEASURE did a couple of things wrong when unlucky not to win on local debut. He should go one better this time.

(3) BURNING DESIRE makes a local debut and could be a lively danger.

(8) FONTE is threatening to get out of the maiden ranks. Knocking on the door and must be respected once again.

(10) TAKEMETOTHEMOON and (9) WITCHING HOUR are capable of improvement and could make the frame.

Race 5 (1,400m)

A competitive handicap.

The two-year-old form of the Eastern Cape will be tested in this as their representative, (6) OBSIDIAN STAR, has some decent form behind Marchland. There are, however, some in-form elders set to take her on.

(7) MORFELIHA has done well in the Eastern Cape and is clearly not out of it.

(5) BABETTE’S FEAST makes a local debut but would not be a surprise winner.

(1) ONCIDIUM has improved of late and arrives for this after an easy win.

Race 6 (1,200m)

This is most probably the most open-looking race on the programme where the better-weighted runners have been out of form lately.

(1) MAKE BELIEVE has not been reliable but could win a race of this nature, although she does give weight away to her rivals.

(2) MY DEAR FRIEND has some good recent form and could give jockey Kendall Minnie a very rare winner.

(3) MYSTICAL BUTTERFLY has shown improvement on the Polytrack of late and has claims.

(4) HOT SAUCE is well weighted for this but has been a disappointment of late.

Race 7 (1,200m)

An interesting but open-looking race.

(3) ROMAN AGENT is clearly better than what his last run would tend to suggest and is course and distance suited.

(2) GUY GIBSON is not an easy horse to make him win with but he is talented and could contest the finish.

(9) STARS IN HEAVEN was caught a bit out of his ground last time and could go one better this course and distance.



(5) BLACK EGRET is hat-trick-seeking after some well-backed successes.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) HONORINE’S GIMMIE has shown improvement of late and should make a bold bid at victory. Big say.

(7) GREEN PLANET fought on gamely for same course and distance success and is the main threat.

(5) TRAVEL MASTER has not won for some time now but Fourie could do it for him.

Stable companion (4) REAL WAR has some fair recent form. Not without claims and could contest the finish.