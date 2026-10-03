Course and distance are right up Moody Blue’s alley

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) CAPTAIN’S LASS has been rested for 126 days. She stayed on well for second behind She’s Chosen at Kenilworth on May 31. If she does not need the run, she will go close to winning from a good draw.

(6) NADIA NERINA finished just over three lengths behind Stealth on Sept 2. She finds herself in the right race to be competitive. Watch her closely with top jockey Richard Fourie in the saddle.

(3) NANNIE GOLD has been rested for 316 days. Her form is solid, she might just need the run back after a long break. She will be doing some good work late.

(2) EL COHETE is much better than her recent form. Every chance from a neat draw.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(10) AFRICAN WILD DOG finished second behind Viva Asterix last time. The bad draw will make it tough for him, but he is very consistent. Can be competitive again with some luck.

(11) LET’S CELEBRATE has been rested and gelded. He ran a decent race on debut behind Reef Runner. If he does not need the run, he should be among the places.

(6) VELORIAN KING ran a nice sixth to Stealth on debut. Should fight out the finish second-up.

Any newcomer showing ability and attracting betting support could be hard to beat. (2) RAISE A HOOF could be one of them.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(12) GODRIC GRYFFINDOR has been rested and gelded. Blinkers have been fitted, and he steps up in trip. Hard to beat.

(10) CONFIRMED was beaten just under two lengths by Spinnaker on debut on Sept 2. The form of that race has worked out well. He has a big winning chance in this field.

(5) FRACTAL was a touch disappointing behind Warrior Of Destiny on Aug 12. If he bounces back to his best form, he can certainly run a place.

(7) BIG DEAL never runs a bad race. Blinkers stay on, his chances must be respected.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(1) RUN FOR COVER stayed on well for second behind Phantom Man on Sept 6. He will go very close to winning from a good draw.

(2) SUPERHERO finished just over one length behind Fort Liam last time. He never runs a bad race, and will be super competitive again on his current form.

(3) GOLD INDEX finished third in the same race as Run For Cover last time. He will be running on strongly late. Watch him closely from a neat draw.

(4) READY FOR THE ROAD looks progressive. He will love the step-up in trip to 2,000m. Include him into all bets.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) OLIVER did well to finish just under two lengths behind Black Cheetah on Sept 6. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late. If the gaps open at the right time, he will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(3) MAGICAL PLACE quickened up smartly to win well on Sept 16. He was given two points for that impressive win last time. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. He will go close to winning again from a nice draw.

(6) PINK PIGEON was unlucky behind Magical Place last time. She is consistent, and she tries hard. She has a big winning chance in this field.

(5) ROYAL TIARA has been rested for 70 days. Her two-year-old form is solid, even though she would prefer further. She can certainly be competitive on her best form.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) MOODY BLUE has been rested for 82 days. He won well beating Major Apollo on July 14. He loves this course and distance. There is absolutely no doubt that he can win again from a good draw.

(4) AXIS POWER finished second behind Barney Mcgrew on Sept 2. With no weight on his back, he will go close to winning from a decent draw. Include him in all bets.

(6) BLACK ERIKA was beaten just over two lengths by October Fest last time. The form of that race has worked out well. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be flying at them late. Watch her very closely.

(2) FORT RED has been rested for 138 days. He has dropped a further point in the ratings from his last run on May 19. He can be very dangerous from the front.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) OVER MY SHOULDER won her debut well at Kenilworth on Aug 5. The form of that race has worked out well. She will love the step up in trip to 1,400m. She looks to be one of the better bets on the card.

(1) SOUTH OF FRANCE won a good race on Aug 5. She was given three points for that win last time. She has a big winning chance again from a good draw.

(5) ROSE WOOTT has been rested for 242 days. She won the Clapham Stakes impressively on Feb 4, beating a decent field. Even though she might need this run back after a long break, she looks classy, and her chances must be respected.

(7) SABRE WING quickened up beautifully to win her maiden in style on Sept 2. The form has worked out nicely, she could be anything. Include her in all bets.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) UNITED FRONT ran a terrific race behind Cedar Point on Sept 16. He will be given every chance from a good draw. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. He will be hard to beat in this field.

(6) SPINNAKER was heavily backed in the market when winning a good race on Sept 2. He looks progressive. Include him in all bets.

(1) DEVIL A SAINT was gutsy behind Scottish Links last time. He is super consistent, and he will be right there in the finish from a good draw, and no weight on his back.

(10) CORK BAY will need a lot of luck in running from a bad draw. The blinkers have been removed, and he steps up in trip for the first time. Watch him closely.