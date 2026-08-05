Corrupt bidding for a hat-trick of wins

Race 1 (2,800m)

(2) CORRUPT followed up his 2,400m victory at this level with a dominant last-start success under a penalty over 2,600m and, such was the manner of that career-best performance, a six-point rating rise is unlikely to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

The lightly raced (5) GREEN MACHINE and (6) SAMUEL SHARPE are maturing stayers with scope to improve over longer. They are weighted to pose more of a threat to the selection.

(1) BELLEROPHON also can make his presence felt.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) CALADRIUS benefited from the fitting of blinkers to open her account in a Work Riders race last time. With the headgear retained and improvement expected, she looks ideally placed to make a winning handicap debut.

Class-dropper (1) CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS and the consistent 11YO veteran (5) JET CAT have the form and experience to trouble the selection.

Hard-knocker (7) ORIENTAL BOUQUET will enjoy returning to this trip and should have a role to play.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(2) LOVE NOT WAR showed promise over sprint distances as a 2YO, so this shorter trip should be more to her liking.

The consistent (5) ICONIC WINTER is respected on her Highveld return for a new stable, after a productive stint in the Eastern Cape.

(1) WINGS OF KILDRA and (4) EXECUTRIX are capable of having a say in this line-up off reduced ratings.

Race 4 (1,000m)

The well-related (4) TEMPRANILLO was heavily backed to win a stronger race last time. She acquitted herself well in defeat and a repeat of that performance in her peak outing, off an unchanged mark, could suffice at this level.

The lightly raced (5) SLENDER SILHOUETTE returns from another break but has shown enough to make her presence felt and remains open to improvement.

Topweight (1) VERSACE ONTHETRACK also boasts solid form credentials against stronger opposition, so she should be competitive.

(6) JAZZ PIANIST has earning potential too.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) WISH YOU WERE HERE has progressed recently without headgear and would not need to find a great deal of improvement in first-time cheekpieces to fight out the finish.

(10) A ROMAN TWIST and (8) COOL GAMBLER would have benefited from educational introductory outings and should also improve to have a say in the outcome. The latter was a costly acquisition and could be anything on his reappearance following a lengthy layoff, during which he was gelded.

(6) GOD’S COUNTRY appeals most of the remainder.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(5) KORCULA has remained consistent in her three comeback appearances and could be rewarded if making any improvement over this extended trip.

(1) EPIDAURUS fits a similar profile and would not be winning out of turn either.

(7) COMIC ARTIST finished ahead of that rival over this trip last time, so she should have a role to play.

The Sean Tarry-trained (2) EVENING NEWS had excuses last time and could get into the picture, if bouncing back to earlier form.

Race 7 (2,400m)

(2) REPETITION is unbeaten over this distance and was not disgraced in a stronger race over further last time. He has a wide draw to contend with, but should play another leading role.

(1) THOONSIL can improve stretching out to this trip and his pedigree suggests he will appreciate this sterner test of stamina.

(3) ARLINGTON ACTION and (5) CHABAL are capable of getting involved if bouncing back from disappointing recent efforts.

Race 8 (1,700m)

(3) ONE STATE and (4) CAMPO FORMIO are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,400m meeting. They will likely improve for the step-up in trip, so they should fight out the finish.

However, (7) SWORD OF LIGHT should also have more to offer over this distance, after a pleasing 1,450m comeback.

(5) WARTRAX BLAZE has also shown enough to be competitive.