Cork Bay should win easily on best form

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) IN THE AIR TONIGHT ran a much better race last time, staying on well late to finish second behind Bolero at a big price. If he brings that run to the races again, he will go very close to winning from a decent draw.

(4) NADIA NERINA has been rested for 140 days. She ran a great race on debut behind Magma Flow on April 15. With natural improvement expected, she must have a serious winning chance in this field.

(12) WORKINGCLASSHERO ran fifth in the same race as In The Air Tonight on Aug 5. Top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride this gelding. If he gets some luck from a tricky draw, he will be right there in the finish.

(9) STEALTH has been rested for 156 days. He ran well behind his stablemate on March 30. Watch him closely, he will be doing some good work late.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(3) WINTER BLOSSOM ran a terrific race on debut behind Over My Shoulder on Aug 5. She has lots of ability. From a good draw, she will be hard to beat.

(7) SABRE WING has run two lovely races in succession. She will be flying at them late. Include her in all bets.

(6) MOSAIC WORLD has been rested for 88 days. This will be her first run at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. She looks progressive. Watch her closely.

(1) SYLT stayed on well late to finish just under six lengths behind World Of Secrets on July 7. She will love the step-up in trip. Her chances must be respected from a good draw.

Race 3 (1,250m)

(6) MISS ARIZONA improved nicely from her first run into her second run. She was a game second behind Merriment on July 25. If she has made further improvement back at home, she will take a lot of beating in this race.

(10) LOVE HER MADLY stayed on well late for third behind Crown Chaser on July 18. The blinkers stay on. Unfortunately the wide draw here will make it tough for her, but she is consistent, and she will run a good race.

(5) KIM CHANEL has run three nice races in succession. This will be her first run at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. She could sneak into the places from a good draw.

(8) JACK A DANDY has been rested for 71 days. She is much better than her last start.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) RED HOT RIFLE must have a good winning chance in this field, he ran a great race for third on debut behind Ile Moris on Aug 12. He will love the step-up in trip, and he has a good draw.

(9) TIME OF OUR LIVES finished second in the same race as Red Hot Rifle last time. Unfortunately the bad draw will make it tough for him. He looks like a nice colt in the making. Include him in all bets.

(2) GATHER QUICK ran well on debut. He was beaten just over two lengths by It’sgood It’snice on Aug 5. He can only improve going into his second start. Good draw.

(4) WREATH OF SNOW drifted in the market on debut. He was very green. Watch for big improvement now that he steps up in trip. Place claims.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(4) BIG CITY ROLLER was a touch unlucky on debut when flying late to finish second behind Ulez Camera on Aug 12. He will love the step-up in trip, and he has a good draw. Go close.

(2) CALIFORNIA CAT ran a lovely race for second to Mordechai on debut on July 7. Fourie stays on. He will be right there in the finish again.

(5) SPINNAKER has been rested and gelded. He was beaten just over three lengths by Hero’s Journey on May 24. The form of that race has worked out well.

(8) GODRIC GRYFFINDOR comes back to the races from a rest and gelding. The blinkers have been fitted, and he steps up in trip. His chances must be respected in this tricky race.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(4) CORK BAY was heavily supported in the market when third to Lyrical Gangster on Aug 5. This looks to be the right race for him to win again. On his best form, he will beat this field easily.

(6) ESCARPMENT did not find much under pressure last time when beaten just over four lengths by Palace Gift on Aug 15. He has dropped further in the ratings, and he gets 4kg off from the apprentice claim. He should run a much better race.

(5) MARSEILLES still needed the run behind Lyrical Gangster on Aug 5. He is cherry-ripe.

(7) KELP FOREST disappointed terribly last time. If he bounces back to his best form, he will run a big race.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(7) PEACE OF MIND did well to finish second behind Easy Money on Aug 15. She is very fast. If the apprentice gets her into a good position from a tricky draw, she will go close to winning.

(3) BARNEY MCGREW was comfortably beaten by Peace Of Mind on July 18. He will be given every chance from a good draw. Include him in all bets.

(4) AXIS POWER changed stables on Aug 12. He ran a great race at Hollywoodbets Scottsville last time. The blinkers stay on. He could be the value play in this tricky race.

(8) PUSHING LIMITS has been rested for 109 days. If the gaps open at the right time, she will be right there in the finish late.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) CHINWAG tried really hard lat her last start. She was gutsy behind Golden Shimmer on Aug 15. She will be very hard to beat from a good draw.

(4) FUTURE RUNWAY stayed on well for third behind Red Flag on Aug 15. She will appreciate the step-up in trip. Include her in all bets.

(5) CLOUDY DAY ran a much better race on Aug 5. She was beaten just over four lengths by Over My Shoulder. The step-up in trip will help her chances. Watch her closely.

(7) GIMME PERFECT got going very late behind Merriment on July 25. She looks progressive, and she will love the extra. If the gaps open at the right time for this filly, she will be competitive at a decent price.