Coolmore duo to rematch in G1 Irish Derby

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Christmas Day (Ronan Whelan) springing a mini upset in the Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) on June 6. The Aidan O'Brien-trained galloper will contest the Group 1 Irish Derby (2,400m) at The Curragh on June 27.

Aidan O’Brien beamed proudly as he led in his record-extending 12th English Derby winner Christmas Day to the famed Epsom winner’s enclosure on June 6.

For a multiple-champion trainer who collects Group 1 trophies like Pokemon cards, the Ballydoyle commander-in-chief would have already moved on, more mindful about pressing on towards the next prize up for grabs.

But, while the modest Irish horseman is noted for always understating his achievements, he would probably not look back on Christmas Day as the “early gift” that racing headlines screamed, but more like a pleasant surprise unwrapped from the smaller box under the tree.

Favourite Benvenuto Cellini was declared a non-runner after overhead TV shots of his right hind leg momentarily caught on the starting stalls was to the stewards evidence he was denied a fair start.

While it was not the script O’Brien had hoped for, the sensational decision was not greeted with much objection either.

After the botched-up getaway, Benvenuto Cellini looked a beaten horse halfway up the waterlogged Epsom straight under O’Brien’s No. 1 jockey Ryan Moore, to finish among the also-rans.

Fortunately for Coolmore, less-fancied stablemate Christmas Day (Ronan Whelan) put on his flippers to sail through the wet conditions and save the day.

Regardless of the happy quid pro quo, O’Brien will relish the chance of a fairer and squarer rematch which will take place no later than June 27 on his home soil at The Curragh in Ireland, the €1.25 million (S$1.85 million) Group 1 Irish Derby over the same Epsom Derby distance of 2,400m.

Speaking to Racing Post, O’Brien said it was best to disregard Benvenuto Cellini’s Derby debacle, promising a “different” side from the Frankel colt in the Irish version.

“Benvenuto seems fine, he’s been 100 per cent since he got home,” he said.

“We didn’t learn anything about him at all at Epsom. It wasn’t conclusive in any way.

“He was obviously slow away and then trapped out wide. He was stopped in his run in the straight and it just didn’t happen for him on the day.

“He’s such a beautiful mover, but didn’t get a chance to show it on that ground.

“We’re just putting a line through that run and it’s very possible he will go to The Curragh for the Irish Derby next where we think you will see a different horse.”

Bookies already have the pair on top of the market, with Benvenuto Cellini the first-elect at 6-4 and Christmas Day on 7-2. After his Derby heroics, it was unlikely the Camelot colt would command the same 7-1 odds.

“Christmas Day is great, there’s not a bother on him,” said O’Brien. “His form was there for all to see.

“When you look back on it and through all his runs, he actually had very solid form. Any time he was beaten, we thought there was a reason for it, so I’d say he’s just a very good colt.

“The Irish Derby would look a strong possibility for his next start and you’d imagine The Curragh would suit him very well. He’s a real genuine colt who keeps galloping, he’s relentless.”

manyan@sph.com.sg