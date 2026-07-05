Constitution River seals 10th Eclipse for Aidan O’Brien

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Constitution River (Ryan Moore) pulling away to a convincing win in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes (2,000m) at Sandown Park on July 4.

– Constitution River provided Aidan O’Brien with another Group 1 Coral-Eclipse Stakes (2,000m) success when finishing strongly to remain unbeaten this season in the hands of Ryan Moore at Sandown Park on July 4.

The son of Wootton Bassett was looking to make it three from three during his Classic campaign, having struck by seven lengths in Chester’s Dee Stakes (2,100m) first-up on May 7 before negating a wide draw to land the Group 1 Prix du Jockey Club (2,100m) – also known as the French Derby – at Chantilly on May 31 last start.

Constitution River scored his fifth win in succession – after a second on debut – from just six starts when he won the £1 million (S$1.72 million) feature weight-for-age race by three lengths.

Sent off a well-backed market leader at $8, Constitution River travelled sweetly well off a ferocious pace set by stablemate Flushing Meadows (Sean Levey).

Flushing Meadows’ effort quickly came to an end and although stablemate Hawk Mountain (Wayne Lordan) and Gethin (James Doyle) were also well-poised to make a challenge, ultimately neither could match the burst of acceleration displayed by Constitution River as he powered on into the lead passing the 400m post.

Trainer Donnacha O’Brien’s reopposing A Boy Named Susie (Oisin Murphy) moved off in hot pursuit with Hawk Mountain, but Constitution River was always doing enough out in front and kept on well to prevail.

A Boy Named Susie finished second, with Hawk Mountain a neck further back in third.

O’Brien’s three-year-old team is dominating European racing this summer, including their recent wins in the Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) with Christmas Day and the Group 1 Irish Derby (2,400m) with Benvenuto Cellini, but Constitution River could be the best of the stable’s stellar crop.

The master trainer at Ballydoyle had landed a record-extending 10th victory in the race, and he was claiming it for the fourth straight season after Paddington, City Of Troy and Delacroix won it in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

“We’re over the moon with him, we’ve always thought the world of him and I’m so delighted for everybody,” said O’Brien.

“He’ll have no problem dropping back to a mile, staying at a mile and a quarter or going up to a mile and a half.

“I asked Ryan and he said you can go wherever you want – he doesn’t think he’s ridden a better horse. We’re delighted and all options are open.

“He’s heavier today than he’s ever been and Ryan said he had to move a little bit earlier than he wanted. He’s maturing and he’s a big, scopey proper physical.”

O’Brien said all options remain on the table for Constitution River, who if showing up at York, could be set for a titanic tussle with his elder and Prince Of Wales’s Stakes hero, Ombudsman.

“The Juddmonte and the Irish Champion Stakes are there for him, but the lads will decide and the great thing with this horse is they can do whatever they want,” he said.

“He’s so special all the way and we felt that we hadn’t seen the bottom of him. He loves racing, he’s classy and pacey and we’re delighted with him.”

O’Brien was referring to the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (2,000m) at York on Aug 19 and the Group 1 Irish Champion Stakes (2,000m) at Leopardstown on Sept 12.

Moore was also full of praise for the ever-improving colt after he easily defeated older rivals and believes there’s little reason to not stick to 2,000m for now.

“He’s unbeaten at 10 furlongs,” he said.

“We’re still learning a little bit about him and the pace was strong. He wasn’t off the bridle and obviously there were horses coming back and then once you’re out, you’re in front earlier than what you needed to be.

“He was a little bit idle, and I think when I gave him a couple of smacks he responded and was always in command of the race.

“I think he’s a proper horse and he has a deep pedigree. He’s a good-looking horse and looked magnificent beforehand.”

In the opening Group 3 Coral Charge (1,000m) won by Jonathan Portman’s Rumstar ($13), former Australian sprinting mare Asfoora finished at the rear and may have run her last race.

The daughter of Flying Artie, who was voted European Champion Sprinter in 2025, was slow to begin but never got into the race and was beaten more than eight lengths.

With four unplaced runs in England this summer, the Henry Dwyer-trained Asfoora has been well below the outstanding form that netted her three international Group 1 wins – in the 2024 King Charles III Stakes (1,000m) at Royal Ascot, before her dual big-race triumphs in the 2025 Nunthorpe Stakes (1,000m) at York and the 2025 Prix de l’Abbaye (1,000m) at Longchamp.

Dwyer has indicated Asfoora, a rising eight-year-old mare, will be returning to Australia soon to go to stud in the spring breeding season. RACING AND SPORTS