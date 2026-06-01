Constitution River leads home Ballydoyle 1-2-3

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Constitution River (Ryan Moore) beating Ballydoyle stablemates Hawk Mountain (Christophe Soumillon, No.6) and Montreal (Wayne Lordan, obscured) to land the Group 1 Qatar Prix du Jockey Club (2,100m) at Chantilly on May 31.

– For the first time in the history of the Group 1 Qatar Prix du Jockey Club, Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien completed an unprecedented trifecta with Constitution River, Hawk Mountain and Montreal at the 186th running of the race also known as the French Derby at Chantilly on May 31.

The result in the €1.5 million (S$2.23 million) Classic also defied the modern logic of the draw, with wide stalls having proved notoriously difficult to overcome since the race was shortened to 2,100m in 2005.

Before that, only Saonois, New Bay and Lope De Vega had won from double-figure draws in the modern era.

A son of Wootton Bassett, Constitution River scored a victory that could be viewed as a tactical masterclass.

After his seven-length success in the Listed Dee Stakes (2,100m) at Chester on May 7, he drew stall 15 at his first start in France, which was the obvious concern.

Jockey Ryan Moore, however, appeared entirely untroubled.

Refusing to be dragged into the battle for position approaching the first bend, the three-year-old colt initially raced in splendid isolation.

He then gradually slotted into formation alongside Ballydoyle stablemates Hawk Mountain (Christophe Soumillon) and Montreal (Wayne Lordan).

Montreal ensured a strong tempo when kicking clear with six furlongs (1,200m) to run, while Hawk Mountain also upped the ante upon turning for home.

Granted a clear passage inside the final 400m, Constitution River ($11) still had the task of overhauling his own stablemates, but he rose to it with authority, asserting late to score by ¾ length over Hawk Mountain.

Montreal faded into third.

This is not the first time O’Brien has filled the first three places in a major French race at Chantilly.

In 2016, he saddled Found, Highland Reel, and Order Of St George to first, second and third respectively in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m).

The Ballydoyle trainer has also previously won the French Derby with Camille Pissarro in 2025 and St Mark’s Basilica in 2021.

“It is unbelievable. A lot of people have put a lot of hard work into this horse. We are delighted for everyone at Coolmore and Ballydoyle,” said O’Brien.

“Wayne’s horse (Montreal) ran a lovely race in the trial and we knew he would improve a lot, which he did. Wayne rode him forward.

“Christophe’s horse ran well in the trial as well and we felt he had come forward too.

“Ryan’s horse went to Chester, had a lovely run there, and we had the choice of going to either Derby. The lads wanted to split them up, so that was the right thing to do.

“We knew we had a difficult draw, so we were not sure what was going to happen, but Ryan gave him a beautiful ride.

“Wayne, Christophe and Ryan discussed what might happen and all the different scenarios. We discuss everything a lot, but then the lads go out there with all the options in their heads and make the decisions.

“They are the ones who made it happen.

“I think he (Constitution River) will stay a mile and a half. He is still a baby and Ryan said he was green.

“When he turned to come around the bend and down the hill, he just came off the bridle a little earlier than he usually would.

“I thought he did very well. He came off the bridle early, but he did not surrender and he kept coming. You would have to be very impressed.

“He is a big, powerful horse with loads of scope. We always thought he was very exciting and we still think he is.”

Moore, who also recorded his third success in the race after Camille Pissarro and The Grey Gatsby (2014), labelled Constitution River as “quite a special horse”.

“We thought a lot of him and the draw was a slight concern, but I knew I had a very good horse,” he said.

“A horse like him can overcome that because he is so straightforward. He has great speed, a good temperament and gets the trip well. I would say he is quite a special horse.

“I hold the other two horses from the yard in high regard and I think they are both Group 1 horses, so he was always going to have to work to beat them.” RACING AND SPORTS