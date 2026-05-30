Constitution River is the one to follow

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Constitution River (Ryan Moore) winning the Listed Dee Stakes (2,100m) in Chester in England on May 7.

1 Daryzan

Half-brother to Arc winner Daryz, he was hot favourite to win a newcomers race over 1,600m at Saint-Cloud in May, proving much too good for 13 rivals. Huge step-up in class but still interesting.

2 Dolmalan

Though none of his wins have been easy he has won all three starts, latterly stepping up in class to nail well-regarded Montreal in the last strides of a Listed event over 2,000m at Chantilly late in April.

3 Hankelow

Classy last year but raised his game still further to finish a close third when leading in a Group 1 French Classic over the ParisLongchamp mile in May. Chances if he stays this trip. Soft ground is his ideal.

4 Alam

Facts and figures suggest continued improvement, most recently always travelling best to easily win a Group 3 over 2,100m at Saint-Cloud. More needed but well worth a crack at this hugely prestigious Classic prize.

5 Gusto

Good solid performances this season without suggesting that he is a likely winner of this Group 1 Classic. Ran a close third in a Group 3 over 1,800m at ParisLongchamp last start.

6 Hawk Mountain

Brought to Chantilly as a prep for this and he gained his fourth straight victory with a stylish display from the front in that Group 3 over 1,800m, despite still looking babyish. A top contender.

7 Gostam

This German-trained colt keeps rising in class and distance and winning, latterly proving too strong for six rivals in a Group 2 over 2,000m at Munich early in May. In even deeper waters here.

8 Segall

Narrowly got the better of a busy finish in a Group 3 over 1,800m at ParisLongchamp in April but made no impact in a Group 1 Classic there subsequently. Despite coming from the Andre Fabre stable, he does not make much appeal.

9 Oxagon

Supplemented, even if on pedigree there is no guarantee that he will thrive at this trip. A front-running Group 3 winner over 1,600m at Newmarket in April but did not make much of a splash in a Group 1 Classic at Newmarket in May.

10 Komorebi

Ran a fast-finishing second from a wide gate in a Group 1 Classic over 1,600m at ParisLongchamp. If this longer trip suits – possible on pedigree – then this three-time winner could be right in the mix.

11 Campacite

From a six-time Prix du Jockey Club-winning stable but a surprise if he is good enough to win this, though two good runs in Group 3 company this season suggest he might not be far away.

12 Pearled Majesty

A shot at this big prize does not look ridiculous on his unbeaten stretch of two this season. He led most of the way in a Group 3 over this trip at ParisLongchamp.

13 Canadian

Yet to show that he would have any chance in a Group 1 like this. Likely to struggle from the start.

14 Montreal

Worth a try at this after leading for most of the way, just grabbed late in a Listed event over 2,000m in April. This is his preferred target over the Epsom Derby.

15 A Boy Named Susie

Yet to disappoint in six starts and made an encouraging 2026 return when a close third in a Group 3 over 2,000m at Leopardstown. Smart but probably not quite up to winning this major French Classic.

16 Constitution River

Beginning to look very classy indeed. Was expected to start favourite for the Epsom Derby but this shorter Classic has been chosen instead following his runaway win in a Listed event at Chester in May. Major chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club