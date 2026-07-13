Coetzee hits personal best with six victories in Ipoh

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New apprentice W.H. Lim opens account on Fortune Rising in KL

The Kevin Coetzee-trained Heavenly Warrior (Syafifie Zailuddin) returning to scale after taking out the Cosmo C event (1,400m) in Ipoh on July 12. PHOTO: HEW FEE KIT

– Ipoh trainer Kevin Coetzee enjoyed his best day in office with a six-timer at the 13-race meeting in Ipoh on July 12.

The South African handler tasted success with Heavenly Warrior ($10), Sousui ($20), Sacred Sky ($46) and Candy Rain ($34), all ridden by his stable apprentice Syafifie Zailuddin.

Stretchy Four ($105) and Shihab ($18) also got up in their respective races.

The former won with comeback Malaysian jockey Aizat Malik, who returned to action after one-and-a-half years on the sidelines through suspension and a prolonged wait to regain his licence.

Shihab, a former Singapore galloper, has notched his first win in Malaysia under Rueven Ravindra.

“I have managed five winners several times but six is a first,” said Coetzee.

Among them, one-time Selangor Mile hopeful Heavenly Warrior returned to Ipoh after a brief stay at Sungai Besi and quickly picked up where he left off with a hard-fought victory in the RM35,000 (S$11,000) Cosmo C race (1,400m) to complete a hat-trick of wins.

The Ribchester four-year-old was unplaced in five starts in the 2024/25 season in Hong Kong before landing in Coetzee’s yard.

Heavenly Warrior began to show form, winning an Open Maiden race (1,400m) after an encouraging debut over 1,100m.

After three more runs, the Australian gelding struck form again to land back-to-back wins over 1,600m and 1,400m in Class 4.

Hoping to have a crack at the Selangor Mile, his owner Leong Mee Fong sent him to trainer Frank Maynard, who promptly entered him for the RM1 million race for four-year-olds.

When the entries were released on Jun 28, Heavenly Warrior was among the top 14 with a rating of 68.

But connections have since been informed that priority will be given to Kuala Lumpur-based horses, so Heavenly Warrior was unlikely to gain a berth.

He returned to Ipoh and won at his first test in open company by coming from off the pace early to beat his stablemate Winning Stride by a short head.

Coetzee said Syafifie, who replaced the injured Saddam Saari, made the difference.

“The difference between the pair today was Syafifie being able to claim 2kg,” he said.

“I don’t really know what to do with Heavenly Warrior, who obviously has a lot of potential.

“His owner would like him to remain in Ipoh so I have to wait and see what’s available for him.”

At the July 11 meeting in Kuala Lumpur, new apprentice jockey Lim Weng Hooi opened his account atop the Winson Cheng Han Yong-trained Fortune Rising ($10) in a runaway win in the Class 2 sprint (1,100m) at Sungai Besi.

Since his debut on June 7, the 24-year-old Malaysian jockey has placed four times and came agonisingly close to his maiden success in the previous race when beaten a short head on Lucky Freedom.

But Lim picked himself up on board his 10th ride.

Fortune Rising, previously trained by Richard Lim, hit the front at the 250m and pulled away to score by 4¼ lengths from Storm Titan (Simon Kok Wei Hoong).

The Penang-born apprentice jockey was grateful to his master trainer after his maiden win.

“Firstly, I want to thank my trainer (Cheng) and fellow jockeys who trusted me all the way,” he said.

“Although I have failed a few times, they still gave me positive comments and kept my spirits up. Without them, this (my first win) would not happen.”

Lim first joined ex-trainer Sharee Hamilton’s stable in Penang as a syce before moving to Kuala Lumpur to join Cheng as a track rider.

He enrolled in Selangor Turf Club’s Apprentice Jockey School and was granted his apprentice licence in June.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE