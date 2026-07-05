Cellarmaster storms home to claim G3 Winx Guineas

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The Tom Charlton-trained Cellarmaster (Ryan Maloney) landing the Group 3 Winx Guineas (1,600m) on the Sunshine Coast on July 4.

– New Zealand-bred Cellarmaster produced a powerful finishing burst to capture the A$300,000 (S$269,000) Group 3 Winx Guineas (1,600m) on the Sunshine Coast for trainer Tom Charlton on July 4.

Settled towards the rear by Ryan Maloney, the son of Bivouac launched down the outside in the home straight after the Lisa Latta-trained Platinum Pantheon (Ben Thompson) had dashed clear and looked to have the race in his keeping.

However, Cellarmaster ($23) continued to lengthen strides and reeled in the gallant Platinum Pantheon in the shadows of the post to score by ¼ length. Rustemo (Michael Rodd) finished third.

Charlton admitted there was a point where he thought the race had slipped away.

“I thought we were beat,” he said.

“But our horse probably maps a bit stronger at the mile. He’s been improving and he probably enjoys being ridden a bit quieter, we learnt that with him recently.

“It’s a good performance and I think he’ll keep improving. Ryan had a really good understanding of him when I spoke to him this morning, and I think he’s a chance of running a bit further in time as well.”

Charlton also believed Cellarmaster’s last-start fifth in the Group 3 Gunsynd Classic (1,600m) at Eagle Farm in Brisbane on June 13 was better than it appeared and a strong form race.

Already stakes placed and the winner of three from 11 starts, Cellarmaster’s immediate future remains under consideration.

“He is Magic Millions eligible, so whether we target a late summer prep into the Magic Millions or give him a couple of weeks and bring him back for the spring, we need to figure that out,” said Charlton.

Maloney said the three-year-old gelding had enjoyed a much smoother run than last time and was confident he was aboard the right horse.

“He was a victim of circumstance last time. He ran really well at Eagle Farm but he was never able to make a proper impact from where he was in the run,” he said.

“I thought he was the best horse in the race, and when we got cover, I was pretty pleased with myself.

“When we got out I thought we were going to run a nice second, because I saw Ben Thompson fly past me at a rate of knots on the other horse.

“But it’s a nice long straight here and once he hit top gear I was delighted, so credit to the horse for digging deep and getting the job done.”

Cellarmaster was bred by Marie Leicester and is another member of her famed “Belle” family.

The gelding is out of the Tavistock mare Moet Belle, a half-sister to New Zealand’s 14-time Group 1 winner Melody Belle. RACING AND SPORTS