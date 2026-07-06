Calandagan repeats the feat

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Calandagan (Mickael Barzalona) storming past Cualificar (Pierre-Charles Boudot) to land the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (2,400m) at Saint-Cloud on July 5.

– By winning a second Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud and recording his sixth Group 1 victory, the French-trained Calandagan lived up to all expectations to the delight of the large crowd gathered at Saint-Cloud on July 5.

Given the quality of the field, the 2026 renewal of the €400,000 (S$591,000) feature, which forms part of the Arc Races series, was widely regarded as potentially one of the finest 2,400m contests to be staged in Europe in 2026.

Calandagan, the world’s highest-rated horse in 2025, was back to his best again when he claimed the race for the second time since 2025 with class and courage.

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard’s globetrotting champion also became the first gelding ever to win the race twice, putting behind him his disappointing fourth to Bay City Roller on heavy ground in the Group 1 Coronation Cup (2,400m) at Epsom Downs on June 6.

The race was run at a very strong pace by the Irish challenger Lambourn (Ryan Moore). Ridden by his regular partner Mickael Barzalona, Calandagan ($7) was settled towards the rear of the field and still had a considerable amount of ground to make up at the top of the home straight.

The Gleneagles five-year-old produced a devastating turn of foot in the closing stages to beat off the Andre Fabre-trained Cualificar (Pierre-Charles Boudot) by a neck after a tremendous battle.

Graffard’s second runner Sunly (Colin Keane) held on in third another ¾ length away while the leading overseas runner, Lambourn, finished fifth.

The Chantilly-based handler said Calandagan will now attempt to defend his title in the Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,400m) – a race often regarded as the English summer equivalent of the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) – at Ascot on July 25.

“We spent quite a long time discussing the tactics,” said Graffard.

“But in the end I told Mickael: ‘Forget about this race. Just let him enjoy himself. He needs to regain confidence. Ride him for himself — I don’t care if we get beaten’.

“Of course, it’s quite incredible to see him so far back during the race. What a horse. He’s exceptional.

“My other runner, Sunly, also ran an extraordinary race. She enjoyed a perfect trip just behind the leaders and finished strongly. At one point I even thought she might win.

“The (Group 1) Prix Vermeille (2,400m) was already one of the options, but the (Group 1) Yorkshire Oaks (2,400m) are also a possibility. She’s a very late-maturing filly.

“The first three really pulled clear of the rest. If Calandagan comes out of the race well, he will run in the King George.”

Barzalona also gave the thumbs up to Calandagan.

“He’s incredible. After Epsom, it would have been perfectly understandable if he hadn’t bounced back immediately,” said the French rider.

“Instead, he delivered straight away in an extremely demanding race.

“That certainly didn’t make things easy for us. But once he gets into his rhythm, he’s incredible.”

It was both a second victory in the Group 1 showpiece for Graffard and Barzalona, but the famous Aga Khan Studs has now won it for the seventh time. FRANCE GALOP