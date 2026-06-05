Calandagan-Jan Brueghel rematch in Coronation Cup

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Calandagan will again be ridden by Mickael Barzalona when he renews rivalry with Jan Brueghel in the Group 1 Coronation Cup (2,420m) at Epsom on June 6.

– Calandagan will take on his old adversary Jan Brueghel after both were declared for a mouthwatering rematch in the £1 million (S$1.72 million) Group 1 Coolmore Coronation Cup (2,420m) on June 6.

Trainer Francis-Henri Graffard’s star suffered a half-length defeat at the hands of Jan Brueghel in the same race 12 months ago, but he has been imperious ever since, winning five straight Group 1s, with victories in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Qipco British Champion Stakes, Japan Cup and Dubai Sheema Classic cementing his status as the world’s best racehorse.

“He is in very good shape, and I could not be happier with him,” said Graffard.

“Calandagan has been trained for Epsom and hopefully the ground will not get too soft. He looks well and is looking like he wants to go back to work.

“He’s ready and he wants to go back to the races, and everything has gone very smoothly with him.”

The Aga Khan Studs-owned son of Gleneagles will return to Epsom to once again face the might of Coolmore, with a rematch against Aidan O’Brien’s 2024 Group 1 St Leger (2,900m) winner Jan Brueghel – who has since made an impressive winning return to action in the Group 3 Ormonde Stakes (2,700m) at Chester on May 7 – confirmed at declaration stage on June 4.

It will be the first time the race is run under the sponsorship of Coolmore and it is no shock to see them triple-handed in the six-runner field, with dual Derby hero Lambourn also confirmed alongside potential pacemaker Illinois.

Lambourn was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time when seeing off subsequent Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup (2,100m) runner-up Bay City Roller, who also reopposes, by a neck in the Group 2 Huxley Stakes (2,100m) at Chester on May 8.

The progressive Convergent looks set to lead the home team for Karl Burke.

He comfortably won the Group 3 CMG Group Stakes (2,400m) at Leopardstown before denying Group 1 winner Dubai Honour in Longchamp’s Group 2 Prix du Conseil de Paris (2,200m).

He will make the step-up to Group 1 level for the first time, having scored on his reappearance in the Group 3 Finest Surprise Stakes (2,400m) at Newbury.

RACING AND SPORTS