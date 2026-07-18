Buddy Boy will feel more at home on turf mile

Race 1 (1,000m)

Of those that have run, (3) DANCING PARTY has made steady improvement and was close-up on this course last time.

(1) MEKONG has seldom been far back and gets first-time blinkers which could see her improve.

(4) PACIFIC MOOD found market support last run when trying further in the soft and can improve.

(2) SEQUENTIAL took on males last run off a light weight. Claims.

Race 2 (1,100m)

(8) STEAMY WINDOWS has been trying further but his two post-maiden runs have been in feature company. He looks the part.

(2) KID FROM THE SOUTH shed his maiden last run, but does look progressive and should be a factor.

(6) OMKULU BOSS is a maiden, but has found betting support at his last two and can go close.

The filly (3) THYME TO TALK took on males on the Poly last time and has run two smart races. She shed her maiden on debut on this course at lengthy odds.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(10) THELEIA has had a short break and makes her local debut from a wide draw. However, she boasts some smart Cape form and should make a bold bid.

(3) LOVECOMESKNOCKING has made steady improvement and was a close-up second over course and distance last time. A favourable draw adds to her appeal.

(2) INDIGNATION has made recent improvement and was not far back over course and distance last time. She gets a useful 4kg claimer aboard from a good draw.

(9) GIMME THE POWER has been knocking at the door for some time now. Her last two starts have been on the Poly and she can run into the money again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) GIVE ME A CHANCE found some market support in his last Highveld sprint. He has champion-elect Craig Zackey aboard and can pay his way for Paul Matchett.

(6) OLD HARRY ROCKS showed up well on debut, although starting at long odds. The run should have brought him on a few lengths.

(8) BAI YULU improved with blinkers on first time over course and distance. He does have a fair weight in this Open Maiden.

(7) HADRIAN’S WALL was run out of it late last start. His best two have been over course and distance and he gets a 1.5kg claimer, but still has a big weight.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) TULIP FIELDS has a big weight but has been in good form lately and her last win came over the distance. A wide draw does not help but horses from this yard are generally dropped out to run on.

(7) LADYOFDISTINCTION is back over what might be a more suitable trip. She is seldom out of the money.

(3) DE VLUGGE has been rocketing up the ratings as she bids for her fifth win in a row. Albeit all were on Poly, which is a concern.

(4) MISS WORLD has run two smart races for her new stable and now steps up in trip.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(2) HOP HOP SPINNEKOP came from a mile back when touched off over course and distance last time. Her apprentice does not claim but is riding with confidence.

(1) TAYLOR’S VERSION has been much improved back in blinkers and her last three runs have been on this course. She has the best of the draws and should feature.

Stable companion (5) LILAC IN WINTER had her latest win on this course and since has put in two fair efforts on the Poly. She has a more than capable claiming apprentice aboard.

(9) MISSISSIPPI SPICE has the widest draw but is seldom far back recently and has a handy weight.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) BUDDY BOY was a fair third behind the useful Fortress Of Fire in a Poly sprint last time. He will enjoy the switch to turf back over a more suitable trip.

(1) FAST AND FREE has been trying much further but has not been far back. He could do better in this shorter trip.

(7) I AM INVICTUS was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. He is lightly raced and can go one better.

Stablemate (3) WICCAN WARRIOR started at long odds when second last time. Second recent run in blinkers and back on turf.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(4) FLAMETHROWER has a big weight in spite of a claiming apprentice. But he took on a strong feature race field first time out of the maidens and could prove too classy for this line-up.

(3) IRON WILL lives up to his name and bids for his eighth win from 51 starts. He is quick and, with a 4kg claimer aboard, he must have a strong chance.

(5) LUNCH MONEY has smart Poly form and should make a bold bid in spite of switching to turf.

(8) DIAMOND MAKER showed up well first run out of the maidens and has a chance in this line-up.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) ARVERNI PRINCESS has won her last three over course and distance and can follow up. However, she has an apprentice hunting for his first winner aboard, while biggest danger (8) FLEUR DE LING a length behind her when last they met, has Rachel Venniker riding. The latter is 1kg better off in the handicap which could make the difference but it should be close.

(6) CAPTAIN VENTURA is quick and should be right there.

(5) RUBY RISING is way better than her last run and is a must inclusion in all calculations.