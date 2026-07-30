Brave Bow Echo makes it a straight six in Sussex

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Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane, No. 8) leaving it late to deny arch-rival Gstaad (Ryan Moore) success in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes (1,600m) at Goodwood on July 29.

– Bow Echo extended his unbeaten record to six and claimed a third-straight Group 1 success this season, when displaying a dazzling turn of foot in the Group 1 £1.5 million (S$2.6 million) Sussex Stakes (1,600m) in Goodwood on July 29.

George Boughey’s charge returned to action as a three-year-old with a stunning performance in the Group 1 2000 Guineas (1,600m). After once again getting the better of subsequent Group 1 Irish 2000 Guineas (1,600m) winner Gstaad in Royal Ascot’s Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes (1,600m), he was sent off a 10-11 ($9 on the Singapore Pools tote) chance to confirm the wins.

Things did not look to be totally going to plan for Bow Echo as he found himself shuffled back with the pace beginning to quicken.

However, young jockey Billy Loughnane never panicked. Once out in the clear, the duo soon began to make sharp inroads on both Opera Ballo (William Buick) and Gstaad (Ryan Moore) before sweeping past inside the closing stages to strike by a snug half-a-length.

It was Gtsaad who once again was forced to collect the silver medal, with Charlie Appleby’s Opera Ballo faring best of the older horses back in third.

“It was always going to be a tough race for him. They went at a serious gallop early doors and he did find himself in a pocket or two, he had to be really tough today,” said Boughey.

“One thing Billy said was he’s learnt so much since Ascot. I know it sounds mad as he’s unbeaten and everything, but he is improving, he’s learning to race and he’s learning to get in a scrap.

“That turn of foot, that speed that he showed today. I thought this was the race for him and thought that everything was a lead-up to this.

“He’s an extraordinarily talented horse and we’ve known that for a long way. He’s been in a couple of scraps recently and he’s shown fight today.

“He’s shown his turn of foot and it’s a career best. A lot went wrong again but he was still able to win and win well.

“He’s an Ascot winner and a Guineas winner and really showed all of his attributes today.”

The son of Night Of Thunder was roared home by an electric crowd at Day 2 of Glorious Goodwood and is quickly becoming a horse of the people, with Boughey now keen to showcase the animal he describes as “the complete racehorse” further afield as he earmarks potential trips to France and America.

“Fundamentally I am a racing fan and I love training horses. I love it wherever it is in the world and to be able to show the public the horse that we have recently, it’s given me a huge amount of satisfaction,” said Boughey.

“He’s a star, he’s got an amazing mind, and he looks the complete racehorse at the moment.

“I’ve got the right man riding him, he’s a real show boy, isn’t he? He loves it. He’s an outstanding rider.

“The plan was always to go to France for either the Prix Jacques le Marois or the Moulin.

“Fundamentally we would like the horse to end up at the Breeders’ Cup at the end of the year.

“I think round a bend, a mile there with a strong pace will suit him very well. I’ve made it pretty public that, obviously, he wants fast ground.”

It was another performance in the saddle that propelled Loughnane further up the ladder towards stardom. The popular 20-year-old was full of praise and admiration for the unbeaten three-year-old who became the first horse since Frankel to land the 2000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes and Sussex Stakes.

“”Hopefully that can silence any doubters,” he said. “What a superstar of a horse. I say it every time, but I know how lucky I am to have a horse like this at this age, I just feel so privileged.

“They made life difficult for him, but I always wanted to follow Ryan (Moore), that was my plan. I knew the pace would be on with the set-up of the race and that plays into these horses’ strengths.

“I was boxed in between Ryan and Christophe (Soumillon on Puerto Rico), and I just had to wait to get out but once I did, he proved how good he is.” RACING AND SPORTS