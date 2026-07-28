July 29 Group 1 Sussex Stakes (1,600m) analysis
Bow Echo looks the one to beat
1 Docklands
Fifth in this race in 2025, when he scored his only Group 1 race success. Not good enough to win.
2 Lake Forest
Raced mainly over shorter distances. Close fifth in Group 1 race over 1,200m in June. A tough task.
3 Never So Brave
Improved in 2025 when he won a Group 1 race. Not at best so far in 2026 and needs to improve.
4 Opera Ballo
Won seven from 10 starts, including a Group 1 and a Group 2 race in 2026. Close third in a Group 1 race in June. A leading contender.
5 Qirat
150-1 winner of this race in 2025. Not matched that since. Won a Group 3 race in June. Tough task.
6 Seagulls Eleven
Winner at Group 3 level and a close third in a Group 2 race in July, but this looks too difficult.
7 Ten Bob Tony
Raced mainly over shorter distances, but won a Group 1 race over 1,600m in June at 50-1. A live outsider.
8 Bow Echo
High class winner of all five races, including the latest two Group 1 races over this trip. Suited by fast ground. Major chance.
9 Dorset
Well beaten in a Group 2 race on July 19 and not up to this level. Unlikely to be placed.
10 Gstaad
Dual Group 1 winner only just beaten by Bow Echo in June. A leading contender.
11 Puerto Rico
Dual Group 1 winner in France in 2025 on very soft ground. Last on fast going in a Group 1 race in June. Tough task.
12 Zavateri
Encouraging return in a Group 3 race in April. Pedigree suggests the step-up to this trip may help.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club