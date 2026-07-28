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July 29 Group 1 Sussex Stakes (1,600m) analysis

Bow Echo looks the one to beat

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A triumphant Bow Echo (Billy Loughnane) after landing the Group 1 St James’s Palace Stakes (1,600m) at Royal Ascot on June 16.

PHOTO: RACING AND SPORTS

1 Docklands

Fifth in this race in 2025, when he scored his only Group 1 race success. Not good enough to win.

2 Lake Forest

Raced mainly over shorter distances. Close fifth in Group 1 race over 1,200m in June. A tough task.

3 Never So Brave

Improved in 2025 when he won a Group 1 race. Not at best so far in 2026 and needs to improve.

4 Opera Ballo

Won seven from 10 starts, including a Group 1 and a Group 2 race in 2026. Close third in a Group 1 race in June. A leading contender.

5 Qirat

150-1 winner of this race in 2025. Not matched that since. Won a Group 3 race in June. Tough task.

6 Seagulls Eleven

Winner at Group 3 level and a close third in a Group 2 race in July, but this looks too difficult.

7 Ten Bob Tony

Raced mainly over shorter distances, but won a Group 1 race over 1,600m in June at 50-1. A live outsider.

8 Bow Echo

High class winner of all five races, including the latest two Group 1 races over this trip. Suited by fast ground. Major chance.

9 Dorset

Well beaten in a Group 2 race on July 19 and not up to this level. Unlikely to be placed.

10 Gstaad

Dual Group 1 winner only just beaten by Bow Echo in June. A leading contender.

11 Puerto Rico

Dual Group 1 winner in France in 2025 on very soft ground. Last on fast going in a Group 1 race in June. Tough task.

12 Zavateri

Encouraging return in a Group 3 race in April. Pedigree suggests the step-up to this trip may help.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.